LAFC vs Cruz Azul suspended amongst COVID-19 crisis

LAFC vs Cruz Azul for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League will not be played this Thursday the confederation has made the decision to suspend its premier club tournament following the example of the NBA and the MLS.

CONCACAF published a statement this morning to communicate this decision:

At Concacaf the welfare of everyone associated with our matches and competitions is of paramount importance to us. We have been closely monitoring the public health situation as it has been evolving in the US and across the entire region.



Given the developments last night, including new guidance issued by countries, cities and states, we have made the decision to suspend the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League with immediate effect.



We are continuing to discuss arrangements for other upcoming Concacaf competitions and will make a further public statement in due course.





Cruz Azul will have to return to Mexico City as they're scheduled to face America at Estadio Azteca on Sunday night.



No word yet on what will happen with the Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament which is set to take place at Guadalajara from March 20th to April 1st.