UEFA Champions League Quarter-final draw revealed

The road to the final in Istanbul got a bit clearer today as UEFA did the draw for the quarterfinals and semi-finals. The draw was held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and again with no team delegation due to Covid protocols.

We have four very interesting matchups with one that features the rematch of last year's final. The first team pulled out of each matchup will host the first game with the second hosting the return leg.

The first two teams pulled were Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. This features the matchup of Gabriel Jesus vs Erling Haaland the young phenom from Norway who already in his rookie season has scored 18 goals.

Next up we have FC Porto who stunned Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus as they will face Chelsea who seemed to found new life under a new head coach and recently fired by PSG Thomas Tuchel.

We officially have our rematch of last year's final when Bayern Munich will face off once again with PSG. The Paris-based team will be looking for revenge and with the likes of Kylian Mbappe going up against Thomas Muller this will be a great offensive matchup.

Finally, we have Real Madrid facing off against Liverpool, this matchup will feature Zinedine Zidane club go up against Jurgen Klopp while Mo Saleh and Sadio Mane go head to head with Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard depending on if he is able to return from injury.

After the matchups were announced they made a draw to decide which teams will face in the semi-finals. The winner of the Real Madrid Liverpool will face the winner of the Chelsea FC Porto match while the winner of Bayern Munich vs PSG will face the winner of Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

The quarterfinals kick-off on Tuesday, April 6th, and the return legs will be a week later on the 13th and 14th. The semi-finals are scheduled for April 27, 28th with the return legs on May 4th and 5th.

The big final will be on May 29th at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.