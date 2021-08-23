Robbie Robinson stays hot with Inter Miami

In just the right time of the Major League Soccer season, Inter Miami seems to be figuring it out and are ready to make a playoff push in the Eastern Conference.

In large part thanks to good individual performances, Phill Neville's side has managed to get out of the bottom of the East standings, and is already looking ahead for their next challenge.

One of the players who has impressed the most for Miami this season is Robbie Robinson, who has recorded four goals during the 2021 campaign.

The forward addressed the team media, and stated that his improvement on the pitch is because of the amount of time he's put in training.

Comments

“I work everyday on my shooting -- all types of shooting. I try to work everyday, get in extra [training]. I have been practicing that with the left because defenders have [noticed me] cutting in on my right a lot and defenders are starting to see that and just force me the other way. So just fake the shot with my right, he went for it, hit it with my left and it was a goal,” said Robinson

“The connection we are building with the whole team. I think the chemistry you can see each game, attacking wise is getting better and better, we’re making runs off the ball, playing better passes to each other. We know what we want as players and that's the most important -- building that chemistry.”

Head coach Phil Neville has put the trust in Robinson's shoulders, and believes the sky’s the limit for him.

“He’s learning every single day, how to become a really good player and we’ve just got to keep letting him grow and letting him have opportunities and keep managing him the best that we can do and he can go as far as he wants to go,” Neville said.