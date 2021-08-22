Rodolfo Pizarro enjoying himself at Miami

Since Rodolfo Pizarro came back from his international duty with the Mexican National Team in the Gold Cup he seems to be looking like a different man.

With much more confidence in his game, Pizarro is starting turn the season around for Inter Miami, who are not at the bottom of the Major League Soccer standings anymore.

After scoring the game-winner against Chicago Fire less than a week ago, the 27 year-old scored a brace against Toronto FC to secure Miami's second win in a row.

Catching a groove

Inter Miami are off to a great run winning four out of their last six league games, which is great considering there was a point in time during the season were they were the worst team in the USA and had a six-match losing streak.

Prior to his departure to the MLS from Liga MX, Pizarro was linked to multiple European teams, but opted to take his talents to the East Coast for a total of 10,00 mill. €.

This season, the Tampico native has recorded three goals and one assist in 14 games played for Phil Neville's side.

"It [was] a big six-point week for us in terms of teams that we played around us, Chicago and Toronto," said head coach Phil Neville. "We knew they were two really difficult games where we knew there was a lot riding on it and I thought we produced two outstanding performances.”

'The Joker' and Inter Miami will travel to Exploria Stadium to take on Orlando City next weekend, in a Florida Derby which is expected to be electrifying.