Goals and Highlights: Inter Miami 0-2 LAFC in MLS 2022

82´
Goal! Inter Miami CF 0, Los Angeles Football Club 2. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (Los Angeles Football Club) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
79´
Cristian Arango (Los Angeles Football Club) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Latif Blessing.
74´
Ariel Lassiter (Inter Miami CF) is shown the yellow card.
70´
Mohammed Adams (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62´
Jairo Quinteros (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55´
Ryan Hollingshead (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51´
Attempt blocked. Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
45´
Goal! Inter Miami CF 0, Los Angeles Football Club 1. Kwadwo Opoku (Los Angeles Football Club) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner.
42´
Attempt saved. Jean Mota (Inter Miami CF) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin.
39´
Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28´
Offside, Inter Miami CF. Christopher McVey tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
20´
Attempt missed. José Cifuentes (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ilie Sánchez.
14´
Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11´
Kim Moon-Hwan (Los Angeles Football Club) is shown the yellow card.
6´
Attempt blocked. Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Vela.
5´
Kwadwo Opoku (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
THE GAME KICKS OFF
Inter Miami hosts LAFC in the kickoff of Day 3 of MLS action in Miami.
INTER MIAMI STARTING ELEVEN READY
This is the starting eleven that Inter Miami will send to face LAFC, the locals are going for their first victory.
LOS ANGELES TEAM SUMMARY
Before this match, Los Angeles has played 2 games, earned 4 points, occupying the 6th position in the MLS table with 1 wins, 1 draws and 0 losses. Being among the leaders is fully confirmed by the team's statistics: on average, they score 2 goals in a game and concede 0.5. It is important to note that their attack in the matches played is most dangerous in the 16-30 minutes of the match. During this time, they have scored 1 goal.
INTER MIAMI TEAM SUMMARY
Inter Miami in the 2nd round match of the MLS will be located in the middle of the table of the championship. At the moment, this team is in 23rd place in the table with 1 points, having 0 wins,1 draws and 1 defeats. It is important to keep in mind that only with a little more stable performance this team could have more impressive results. Their goal average for the season is 0.5 goals scored and 2.5 goals conceded per game.
THE LAFC STARTING ELEVEN
This is LAFC's starting eleven to face Inter Miami, with Carlos Vela once again in the starting eleven.
LAFC DATA
Have not lost in 8 of their last 9 MLS matches.
Have scored in 16 of their last 17 MLS matches.
Have conceded in each of their last 11 away games in a row in MLS.
Have scored and conceded in 7 of their last 8 away matches in MLS.
INTERESTING FACTS INTER MIAMI
Has not lost in 7 of its last 8 games.
Has scored in 8 of its last 9 games.
Has scored in the 2nd half in 7 of their last 8 matches.
Has scored less than 1.5 goals in each of their last 6 home games in a row.
FACE-TO-FACE MEETINGS AND RECENT RESULTS
THE WAIT IS OVER
The MLS action resumes with the duel between Inter Miami vs LAFC, both teams belong to different conferences and it will be a transcendental match for both teams because for the locals it will be the opportunity to get out of the bottom of the table and for the visitors, the opportunity to stay in the upper part of the table.
Tune in here Inter Miami vs LAFC Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Miami vs LAFC match.
What time is Inter Miami vs LAFC match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game Inter Miami vs LAFC of 12th March in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 PM
Bolivia: 12:30 PM
Brazil: 14:30 PM
Chile: 13:30 PM
Colombia: 12:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
USA (ET): 13:30 PM in TUDN USA
Spain: 18:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Paraguay: 12:30 PM
Peru: 13:30 PM
Uruguay: 14:30 PM
Venezuela: 12:30 PM
Watch out for this LAFC player:
For this match, the experienced and captain of the Angelino squad, the Mexican Carlos Vela will be the player to follow throughout the 90 minutes. So far he has played 131 minutes out of 180, has participated in both matches played by LAFC, has scored 2 goals and has contributed with 3 assists. Therefore, Carlos Vela could at any moment tip the balance in favor of LAFC and give them the victory against Inter Miami,
Watch out for this Inter Miami player:
One of the players with the shortest career in MLS and one of the best known by the fans of international football, Gonzalo Higuain, the Argentinean has earned the respect and admiration of several soccer lovers for his great performance in every match. With Inter Miami he has played 2,930 minutes of which he has stood out in 35 matches in the starting lineup, he has scored 11 times and assisted 5 times, also, he has received the yellow card 3 times and only once he has been sent off.
Last LAFC lineup:
M. Crepeau; F. Escobar, J. Murillo, M. Fall, D. Palacios; J. Cifuentes, Illie, K. Acosta; C. Vela, C. Arango, B. Rodriguez.
Inter Miami's last lineup:
C. Diop; B. Shea, J. Quinteros, C. Mcvey; N. Allen, M. Adams, Gregore, J. Mota, D. Yedlin; G. Higuaín, A. Lssiter.
Background:
Inter Miami and LAFC have only met 1 time in the entire history and it was in the 2020-2021 campaign, where the Los Angeles squad won by the minimum difference against the new MLS project. On that occasion, it was the Mexican Carlos Vela who scored the only goal in the 44th minute of the match.
About the Stadium:
Lockhart Stadium, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (United States), was a municipal stadium used primarily for soccer practice. Originally designed in 1959 for school sports for four area high schools (Fort Lauderdale High School, Stranahan High School, Northeast High School and Dillard High School), along with Fort Lauderdale Stadium for baseball, it became the home of the Fort Lauderdale Strikers of the North American Soccer League in 1977 and the Miami Fusion of Major League Soccer in 1998.
From 2002 to 2010 it was the home stadium of the Florida Atlantic Owls.
Some important matches played in this stadium were the first leg of the 1998 Interamerican Cup final where DC United played against Vasco da Gama of Rio de Janeiro, and the final of the 2004 South American Cup Winners Cup where Cienciano of Peru defeated Boca Juniors of Argentina by penalty kicks.
Lockhart Stadium hosted the 2007 Caribbean Carnival for Broward County after Miramar pulled out of the event.
Looking to continue their good form
On the other hand, LAFC is on a good pace in the two completed MLS rounds, as they are currently in third place overall in the MLS Western Conference with 4 points from 1 win and 1 draw in these two rounds of the championship. Last matchday, they hosted Portland Timbers and tied with a last minute goal that made the whole stadium erupt, now they will look to continue adding when they face Inter Miami.
To make home advantage count on the scoreboard
The Inter Miami squad will look to continue their path in search of improving their season compared to last season, where they left much to be desired by their fans, being last in the Eastern Conference of the MLS. This season they have not started in the best way as they are again in the lower part of the general table, being in 11th place with 1 point, which has been the result of 1 draw and their most recent defeat against Austin FC in a tremendous score of 5-1. Now, they will seek to obtain their first three points when they host LAFC and take advantage of their home condition to win at home and surrounded by their fans.
To have a great start to the season
The MLS is back after having finished an interesting and spectacular season, this time, the teams will start again a long journey that will end in December to find the champion of the American country. On this occasion, two of the newest and most ambitious projects will face each other again with the clash between Inter Miami and LAFC, both teams have not been able to conquer the MLS and have been only close to being able to do it, so they will try to continue with a good pace in this first part of the championship.
Kick-off time
The Inter Miami vs LAFC match will be play in the Lockhart Stadium, in Miami, Florida. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 MLS: Inter Miami vs LAFC!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.