Goals and Highlights: Sevilla 1-1 Sporting CP in Friendly Game

Paulinho with the mid-range shot that finally pierces the net to make it 1-1.
Half time
GOAL SEVILLA 1-0
Así fue el gol de Tecatito Corona ante Sporting
pic.twitter.com/dN4zAQXB6c — Futbolistas El Tri (@FutElTri) July 24, 2022
Jesús Corona with the definition inside the area after a mistake at the start to make the first play of the match.
Sporting Lisboa
XI Sporting Lisboa
Sevilla substitutes
Montiel
Ocampos
Gudelj
Jordán
Munir
Papu Gómez
Iván Romero
Juanlu
Nacho Quintana
Marius
Alberto
Pablo Pérez
Suso
Pedro Ortiz
Luismi
Kike Salas
XI Sevilla
Staff presented
𝘼𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙘̧𝙖̃𝙤 𝙙𝙤𝙨 𝙇𝙚𝙤̃𝙚𝙨 2022/2023 🟢⚪— Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) July 24, 2022
A nossa equipa técnica 👏#SCPSFC #Troféu5Violinos #DiaDeSporting pic.twitter.com/xYr0grzdTf
Os Leões chegaram 🦁🚍#SCPSFC #Troféu5Violinos #DiaDeSporting pic.twitter.com/Lj1GpHeyHd— Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) July 24, 2022
Los nuestros ya están en el 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒂́𝒅𝒊𝒐 𝑱𝒐𝒔𝒆́ 𝑨𝒍𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒅𝒆.— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) July 24, 2022
🏟 👋#WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas pic.twitter.com/F0tizgvVMv
What time is Sevilla vs Sporting CP match for Preseason Friendly Game 2022?
Argentina: 3:45 PM To Be Confirmed
Bolivia: 2:45 PM To Be Confirmed
Brazil: 3:45 PM To Be Confirmed
Chile: 3:45 PM To Be Confirmed
Colombia: 1:45 PM To Be Confirmed
Ecuador: 1:45 PM To Be Confirmed
United States (ET): 2:45 PM To Be Confirmed
Spain: 8:45 PM To Be Confirmed
Mexico: 1:45 PM To be Confirmed
Paraguay: 3:45 PM To be Confirmed
Peru: 1:45 PM To be Confirmed
Uruguay: 3:45 PM To be Confirmed
The official announcement
"Sevilla FC has confirmed a fifth pre-season preparation game against Sporting Club de Portugal that will take place next July 24. The Five Violins Trophy, organized by the Portuguese team as a tribute to one of the most legendary strikers of Portuguese soccer in the late 40s, will be played at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, with a time to be confirmed.
This will be the second friendly match of the summer for Julen Lopetegui's team, after playing against Tottenham Hotspur in Suwon (Korea) on July 16, after which they will head to England to play the Emirates Cup against Arsenal and visit Leicester at the King Power Stadium. The finale will be on August 6 in Nervión with the celebration of the eleventh edition of the Antonio Puerta Trophy against Cádiz CF".