Goals and Highlights: Sevilla 1-1 Sporting CP in Friendly Game
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

5:12 PM7 days ago

Highlights

5:10 PM7 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Sporting Lisbon vs Sevilla friendly match.
5:05 PM7 days ago

End game

Sporting 1-1 Sevilla.
5:00 PM7 days ago

89'

The VAR indicates that there was no foul and therefore no penalty. Four more minutes are added to the game.
4:55 PM7 days ago

88'

The referee has sanctioned a penalty in favor of Sporting, but will review it in the VAR.
4:50 PM7 days ago

82'

GOAL SPORTING

Paulinho with the mid-range shot that finally pierces the net to make it 1-1.

4:45 PM7 days ago

79'

A shot from half distance went over the goal and Sporting came close to equalizing the scoreboard, when it was already better in the match.
4:40 PM7 days ago

75'

Edwards had the chance to tie the game, he got past the goalkeeper and fired a shot that hit the outside of the net.
4:35 PM7 days ago

73'

Nunes and Trincao leave, Edwards and Rochinha enter, Sporting changes.
4:30 PM7 days ago

69'

The game is stopped because it is time for the rehydration break.
4:25 PM7 days ago

62'

A service to the far post by the Sporting striker that goes wide.
4:20 PM7 days ago

56'

Acuña leaves and Pablo Pérez enters, Sevilla's substitution.
4:15 PM7 days ago

53'

There was a clash in which a penalty was claimed and from there began a strong argument that was calmed down thanks to the benches of both teams.
4:10 PM7 days ago

52'

Once again Paulinho is encouraged with a mid-range shot that goes high.
4:05 PM7 days ago

50'

Paulinho's shot went wide, although he was claiming a defensive deflection that was not sanctioned by the referee.
4:00 PM7 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Sporting Lisbon and Sevilla.
3:55 PM7 days ago

Half time

Sporting Lisboa 0-1 Sevilla.
3:50 PM7 days ago

45'

Matheus Nunes' shot goes over the goal. One more minute is added.
3:45 PM7 days ago

GOAL SEVILLA 1-0

3:40 PM7 days ago

37'

Corona commits a foul and Sporting will have a direct free kick.
3:35 PM7 days ago

32'

Oliver takes a shot from outside the area and the ball goes wide.
3:30 PM7 days ago

29'

Dangerous service to the near post that is controlled by the Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper.
3:25 PM7 days ago

24'

Corona's cross and Rafa Mir couldn't make a good contact, so the ball goes to the back line.
3:20 PM7 days ago

18'

Corona's cross and Rafa Mir couldn't make a good contact, so the ball goes to the back line.
3:15 PM7 days ago

14'

GOAL SEVILLA

Jesús Corona with the definition inside the area after a mistake at the start to make the first play of the match.

3:10 PM7 days ago

11'

Oliver's shot lands in the goalkeeper's hands.
3:05 PM7 days ago

4'

Close service that rejects the Sporting defense, where Sevilla has taken the lead of the game.
3:00 PM7 days ago

0'

The match between Sporting Lisbon and Sevilla begins.
2:55 PM7 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of action between Sporting and Sevilla in a friendly game.
2:50 PM7 days ago

Sporting Lisboa

Franco Israel, André Paulo, Hidemasa Morita, Bruno Tabata, Marcus Edwards, Luis Neto, Rochinha, Abdul Fatawu, Ricardo Esgaio, José Marsà, Flávio Nazinho.
2:45 PM7 days ago

XI Sporting Lisboa

Antonio Adán, Pedro Porro, Sebastián Coates, Gonçalo Inácio, Matheus Reis, Manuel Ugarte Matheus Nunes, Nuno Santos, Francisco Trincão, Pedro Gonçalves, Paulinho.
2:40 PM7 days ago

Sevilla substitutes

Dmitrovic

Montiel

Ocampos

Gudelj

Jordán

Munir

Papu Gómez

Iván Romero

Juanlu

Nacho Quintana

Marius

Alberto

Pablo Pérez

Suso 

Pedro Ortiz

Luismi

Kike Salas

2:35 PM7 days ago

XI Sevilla

13 Bono, 16 J Navas, 4 Rekik, 30 Carmona, 19 Acuña, 25 Fernando, 10 Rakitic, 21 Oliver, 17 Lamela, 9 Tacatito, 12 Rafa Mir.
2:30 PM7 days ago

Staff presented

Sporting Lisbon is unveiling its squad for the upcoming Portuguese season.
2:25 PM7 days ago

Koundé leaves

Koundé seems that he will not continue with Sevilla and Diario Sport reports that they have reached an agreement to sell him to Barcelona, so he will not have action for this game.
2:20 PM7 days ago

The truck arrived

This is how Sporting Lisbon's truck arrived to face this friendly game at home.
2:15 PM7 days ago

They have arrived

The Sevilla squad has made its way up to the stadium in Portugal in a bid to get back into the rhythm of the game.
2:10 PM7 days ago

Jesus Corona

On the other hand, there will also be a Mexican player participating, Jesús Corona, who will start the season for the first time with Sevilla and is looking to get into the rhythm of the game in these friendlies.
2:05 PM7 days ago

There will be a Mexican

Sporting Lisbon made official this week the signing of the talented young Mexican defender Jesús Alcántar, who will join the B team so that, at the age of 18, he can continue to develop his skills and in the future could make his debut with the team in the Liga Nos.
2:00 PM7 days ago

Start

Sevilla continue their preparation for the upcoming season when they take on Sporting Cp. at home. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
1:55 PM7 days ago

Tune in here Sevilla vs Sporting CP Live Score in Preseason Friendly Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sevilla vs Sporting CP match for the Preseason Friendly Game 2022 on VAVEL US.
1:50 PM7 days ago

What time is Sevilla vs Sporting CP match for Preseason Friendly Game 2022?

This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs Sporting CP of July 23rd in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM To Be Confirmed

Bolivia: 2:45 PM To Be Confirmed

Brazil: 3:45 PM To Be Confirmed

Chile: 3:45 PM To Be Confirmed

Colombia: 1:45 PM To Be Confirmed

Ecuador: 1:45 PM To Be Confirmed

United States (ET): 2:45 PM To Be Confirmed

Spain: 8:45 PM To Be Confirmed

Mexico: 1:45 PM To be Confirmed

Paraguay: 3:45 PM To be Confirmed

Peru: 1:45 PM To be Confirmed

Uruguay: 3:45 PM To be Confirmed

1:45 PM7 days ago

The official announcement

At the end of June, Sevilla confirmed several preparation games, highlighting also this commitment against Sporting de Portugal:

"Sevilla FC has confirmed a fifth pre-season preparation game against Sporting Club de Portugal that will take place next July 24. The Five Violins Trophy, organized by the Portuguese team as a tribute to one of the most legendary strikers of Portuguese soccer in the late 40s, will be played at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, with a time to be confirmed.

This will be the second friendly match of the summer for Julen Lopetegui's team, after playing against Tottenham Hotspur in Suwon (Korea) on July 16, after which they will head to England to play the Emirates Cup against Arsenal and visit Leicester at the King Power Stadium. The finale will be on August 6 in Nervión with the celebration of the eleventh edition of the Antonio Puerta Trophy against Cádiz CF".

Image; Agency
Image; Agency
1:40 PM7 days ago

Sevilla: continue to prepare

Sevilla gave something to talk about last season by being among the best in the championship, but now they will seek to make the leap in quality and fight in all the tournaments that are possible under the hand of Julen Lopetegui. Watch out for the performance of Mexican Jesús Corona who, for the first time, will start a campaign with the Sevillian team.
1:35 PM7 days ago

Sporting CP: looking for the championship

Sporting CP came close to the title last season after winning it in 2012, so they want to fight for it again and return to being one of the best in Portugal and also in Europe, remembering that they will participate in the UEFA Champions League. In recent days there have been rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo would return, but for the moment everything remains rumors.
1:30 PM7 days ago

The Kick-off

The Sevilla vs Sporting CP match will be played at the José Alvalade de Lisboa Stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:45 pm ET.
1:25 PM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Preseason Friendly Game 2022: Sevilla vs Sporting CP!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo