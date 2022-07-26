Lorenzo Insgine and his impact on Toronto FC

Lorenzo Insigne has played one game for Toronto FC since joining from Serie A giants Napoli, but his impact and presence within the club, city and community canzalready be felt.

In this article, we'll examine how the Italian maestro will fare as a member of the Reds and how he fits in.

Insigne and his accomplishments

The 31-year old was a Napoli man through and through, having been with the Partenopei since 2006 with the exception of a couple of loan spells.

He made 417 appearances for the Naples outfit, good for fourth in club history. His 114 goals left him one shy of tying another Napoli legend, Diego Maradona, for the most in club history.

Nicknamed Lorenzo Il Maginfico, Insigne was named captain of his hometown side in 2019 following the departure of Marek Hamsik.

His success isn't limited to club level. In 53 appearances for the Italian national team, he's netted 10 goals and to show just how much he means to the Azzurri, his absence from Italy's goalless draw against Sweden in the 2017 World Cup qualifier meant the European giants missed the 2018 tournament.

He was pivotal in Italy winning the 2020 Euros, scoring twice and starting six of seven matches.

What he brings to Toronto

Standing only 5'3", Insigne follows in the footsteps of Sebastian Giovinco and Yeferson Soteldo in the mold of a short playmaker. He does use this to his advantage, using feints, quick turns and a change of pace to fool defenders.

His natural position is as a left winger, but Insgine is also comfortable playing as a striker with manager Bob Bradley utilizing a 4-3-3 formation.

Insigne was on the wing in the Reds 4-0 thrashing of Charlotte FC with countryman and fellow new boy Federico Bernardeschi starting on the other wing and Jesus Jimenez as the striker in the middle of the two.

Ranking fourth in Serie A history in assists, he recorded one against Charlotte in 45 minutes and the continued buildup play and chemistry he develops with teammates will be key to Insigne's success. What makes him so dangerous is his atypical ability in relation to a winger in that he looks to cut back whether it's to shoot or pass rather than advance up the field.

When he does cut in, Insigne usually curls his shots and often finds the back of the net with them. While it is incredibly predictable, the technical he possesses makes it almost impossible to stop.

What could be most valuable to Toronto is Insgine's penchant for scoring on free kicks. Again, he curls them, but they mainly find their way past the opposing goalkeeper.

The impact of Insigne overall

Upon arriving in Toronto, the Italian superstar was greeted with rousing cheers and a statement of intent b the club, Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito were also brought in, giving Insigne some support as the Reds attempt to return to the level that saw them win the MLS Cup in 2016.

His mere presence elevates Toronto as a club, makes them a destination in the league and raises the profile of MLS overall. Additionally, he joined at a time when he is still well in his prime.

While it is difficult to predict how any player will fare in new surroundings, expect Insigne to become the best player in the league and the man who made both a franchise and league.