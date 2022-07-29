Goals and Highlights: LAFC 2-1 Seattle Sounders in MLS

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks
End game
90'
88'
83'
81'
76'
72'
68'
62'
Blessing and Arango leave
LAFC changes
58'
56'
Bruin and Mendrada come out
Seattle Sounders changes.
54'
47'
46'
Half time
45'
43'
Carlos Vela's effective shot at the far post from a set piece to make it 2-1.
40'
36'
Opoku rifled in a shot from outside the box to make it 1-1.
35'
32'
29'
27'
Carlos Vela strikes inside the box and puts the ball into the corner to make it 1-1.
23'
17'
14'
Arriaga's cross to the near post is sent into his own net for the first goal of the game.
12'
6'
2'
0'
Minutes away
Seattle Sounders substitutes
45 Ethan Dobbelaere
84 Joshua Atencio
25 Jackson Ragen
99 Dylan Teves
30 Stefan Cleveland
23 Léo Chú
LAFC Substitutes
4 Eddie Segura
17 Brian Rodríguez
24 Ryan Hollingshead
25 Sebastien Ibeagha
11 Gareth Bale
77 John McCarthy
32 Sebastián Méndez
XI Seattle Sounders
XI LAFC
Thus they arrived
The boys are in the building 📸 pic.twitter.com/GgGeqO4cC5— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 30, 2022
Excess quality
🇲🇽🤝🏴 pic.twitter.com/xG4WpjbCyq— LÁFC (@SomosLAFC) July 30, 2022
Next games
What happens if they win?
Start
Tune in here LAFC vs Seattle Sounders Live Score in MLS 2022
What time is LAFC vs Seattle Sounders match for MLS 2022?
Argentina: 12:10 AM On ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:10 AM On ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:10 AM
Chile: 12:10 AM On ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:10 PM On ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:10 PM On ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 11:10 PM on VIX
Spain: 5:10 AM
Mexico: 10:10 PM On ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:10 AM On ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:10 PM On ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:10 PM On ESPN and Star +
LAFC vs Seattle Sounders Background
Seattle Sounders 1-1 LAFC, 2022
LAFC 3-1 Seattle Sounders, 2021
Seattle Sounders 2-0 LAFC, 2022
LAFC 1-1 Seattle Sounders, 2021
Seattle Sounders 3-1 LAFC, 2020
Key player Seattle Sounders
Key player LAFC