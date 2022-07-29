Goals and Highlights: LAFC 2-1 Seattle Sounders in MLS
1:42 AMa day ago

Highlights

1:12 AMa day ago

1:07 AMa day ago

End game

LAFC 2-1 Seattle Sounders.
1:02 AMa day ago

90'

An additional 5 minutes will be added.
12:57 AMa day ago

88'

Vela is left lying on the field due to a muscle ailment.
12:52 AMa day ago

83'

Escobar leaves and Ryan Hollingshead enters, LAFC change.
12:47 AMa day ago

81'

Xavier Arreaga has been cautioned.
12:42 AMa day ago

76'

Seattle's Montero has been cautioned.
12:37 AMa day ago

72'

Ibeagha enters and Chiellini leaves, LAFC change.
12:32 AMa day ago

68'

Tolo se va e ingresa Ethan Dobbelaere, cambio de Seattle.
12:27 AMa day ago

62'

Bale and Méndez enter

Blessing and Arango leave

LAFC changes

12:22 AMa day ago

58'

Opoku with a shot that the goalkeeper saves on the line.
12:17 AMa day ago

56'

Ragen and Montero

Bruin and Mendrada come out

Seattle Sounders changes.

12:12 AMa day ago

54'

Bruin finishes off the ball with his back and man, but the ball goes wide.
12:07 AMa day ago

47'

Opoku's cross shot goes slightly wide of the goal.
12:02 AMa day ago

46'

Second half kicks off between LAFC and Seattle Sounders.
11:57 PMa day ago

Half time

LAFC 2-1 Seattle Sounders.
11:52 PMa day ago

45'

Add 4 more minutes.
11:47 PMa day ago

43'

LAFC GOAL

Carlos Vela's effective shot at the far post from a set piece to make it 2-1.

11:42 PMa day ago

40'

Opoku looked set to score his second, but the goalkeeper prevented the turnaround from taking place.
11:37 PMa day ago

36'

LAFC GOAL

Opoku rifled in a shot from outside the box to make it 1-1.

11:32 PMa day ago

35'

Vela's cross and Chucho's header goes wide.
11:27 PMa day ago

32'

Arreaga, on a corner kick, takes a solo shot inside the six-yard box and sends it incredibly wide.
11:22 PMa day ago

29'

The VAR reviews the play and sanctions a handball by Carlos Vela. No goal.
11:17 PMa day ago

27'

LAFC GOAL

Carlos Vela strikes inside the box and puts the ball into the corner to make it 1-1.

11:12 PMa day ago

23'

A cross to the far post is controlled by the LAFC goalkeeper.
11:07 PMa day ago

17'

A good one-two inside the box and José Cifuentes hits it to the near post with a deflection off the goalkeeper.
11:02 PMa day ago

14'

SEATTLE SOUNDERS GOAL

Arriaga's cross to the near post is sent into his own net for the first goal of the game.

10:57 PMa day ago

12'

Vela's cross to the far post is a bit long and the ball goes to the back line.
10:52 PMa day ago

6'

Vela's shot from inside the area hits the goalkeeper's hands.
10:47 PMa day ago

2'

Chiellini covers Chiellini's mid-range shot at Seattle's insinuation.
10:42 PMa day ago

0'

The game between LAFC and Seattle Sounders kicks off.
10:37 PMa day ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kickoff between LAFC and Seattle Sounders.
10:32 PMa day ago

Seattle Sounders substitutes

 12 Fredy Montero

 45 Ethan Dobbelaere

 84 Joshua Atencio

 25 Jackson Ragen

 99 Dylan Teves

 30 Stefan Cleveland

 23 Léo Chú

10:27 PMa day ago

LAFC Substitutes

 5 Mamadou Fall

 4 Eddie Segura

 17 Brian Rodríguez

 24 Ryan Hollingshead

 25 Sebastien Ibeagha

 11 Gareth Bale

 77 John McCarthy

 32 Sebastián Méndez

10:22 PMa day ago

XI Seattle Sounders

24 Stefan Frei, 3 Xavier Arreaga, 28 Yeimar Gómez, 5 Nouhou Tolo, 16 Alex Roldán, 10 Nicolás Lodeiro, 11 Albert Rusnák, 7 Cristian Roldan, 17 Will Bruin, 13 Jordan Morris, 94 Jimmy Medranda.
10:17 PMa day ago

XI LAFC

16 Maxime Crépeau, 14 Giorgio Chiellini, 3 Jesús Murillo, 12 Diego Palacios, 2 Franco Escobar, 6 Ilie Sánchez, 20 José Cifuentes, 7 Latif Blessing, 9 Cristian Arango, 22 Kwadwo Opoku, 10 Carlos Vela.
10:12 PMa day ago

Thus they arrived

The Sounders arrived for this game with the mission of making a splash as visitors.
10:07 PMa day ago

Excess quality

LAFC has two stars and this is how they greeted each other before the game in the locker room.
10:02 PMa day ago

Next games

LAFC will face America in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday and then visit Salt Lake; Seattle will play FC Dallas on Tuesday at home and Atlanta United on Saturday.
9:57 PMa day ago

What happens if they win?

If LAFC wins, it will remain the leader in the MLS Western Conference, but could widen the gap with Austin. If Seattle wins on the road, it could climb to sixth place, in the qualification zone.
9:52 PMa day ago

Start

LAFC wants to stay on top of the Conference when they face Seattle Sounders at home. We begin our coverage of the MLS game on VAVEL.
9:47 PMa day ago

VAVEL Logo