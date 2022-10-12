Puebla vs America: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX Match
Image:VAVEL

Where and how to watch Puebla vs America live online

The match will be televised on Azteca.
Puebla vs America can be tuned in from Azteca Deportes live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from America

Henri Martin, striker, the Mexican has just had his best tournament in Liga MX, with 17 games played, the striker scored 10 goals during the regular season, now in the Liguilla it is expected that he can increase his record to continue advancing, the player has been called to the national team and is waiting to be one of the strikers for Qatar 2022, a good Liguilla could assure him a place in "Tata's" team.
Watch out for this Puebla player

Martin Barragan, a 31-year-old center forward, has been the top scorer in this tournament, scoring 8 goals in 17 games played, 14 as a starter, the Mexican is excelling and his goals have been key for the team to be in the Playoffs; the forward will contribute all his experience to put the rival team in trouble.
America's latest lineup

Ochoa; Reyes, Araujo, Lara, Layun; Fidalgo, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Martinez, Zendejas, Martin.
Latest Puebla lineup

Silva; Martinez, De Buen, Reyes, Jaques, Silva; Cortizo, Fernandez, Mancuello, Araraujo; Barragan.
Background

Puebla 1-2 America
America 3-2 Puebla
Puebla 1-1 America
Puebla 1-1 America
America 1-2 Puebla
Arbitration quartet

Central: Marco Antonio Ortiz. Assistants: Enrique Bustos and Leonardo Castillo. Fourth Official: Oscar Mejia.
America to keep moving forward

Club America is going through an extraordinary moment in Liga MX, the arrival of Ortiz as head coach has brought the institution a communion between the team and the fans, the team started the tournament with ups and downs, but as the matchdays went by, the team became a very solid one, the team finished the competition leader with 38 points and the three classic matches with a victory, Puebla is a team that they beat on the last matchday, so it does not seem to be complicated to get a win away from home, with a rested squad and a dominated style, the leader would have no complications to advance.
Puebla in yet another liguilla

Club Puebla will play in the quarterfinals of Liga MX, the team has been qualifying several times and for this tournament reached the playoffs after beating Chivas for the second time in the playoffs, the regular tournament was good for the team, as they only had three defeats, something to highlight was the number of matches they tied, since there were a total of 10, A team that does not give up is what Larcamon has transformed La Franja into, with his arrival the club left the lower part of the table and became a constant cheerleader, facing the leader is a very difficult challenge, but if there is a team that can beat them, it is Puebla, who have surprised their rivals throughout the season.
The duel of the 17th matchday is relived

Puebla and America will face each other in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX, both teams are in one of their best moments, America has had a great tournament which ended up giving them the leadership of the league, on the other hand, Puebla comes after a great tournament and beating Chivas in the playoffs, both teams are looking to transcend and must give the best they have to advance to the semifinals, the first episode will be essential to arrive at the Azteca with confidence.
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Puebla vs America match, corresponding to the Liguilla Liga MX. The match will take place at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc, at 8:06 pm ET.
