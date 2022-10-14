Mallorca vs Sevilla: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in LaLiga
Image: Sevilla

Tune in here Mallorca vs SevillaLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mallorca vs Sevilla match.
How to watch Mallorca vs Sevilla Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Mallorca vs Sevilla live on TV, your options is: ESPN Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Mallorca vs Sevilla match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Mallorca vs Sevilla of 15th October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30PM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Bolivia: 12:30PM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Brazil: 1:30PM in ESPN3, Star+
Chile: 12:30PM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Colombia: 11:30AM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Ecuador: 11:30AM in Star+, ESPN Extra
USA (ET): 12:30PM in ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes+
Spain: 3:30PM in DAZN LaLiga, DAZN
Mexico: 11:30AM in Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay: 1:30PM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Peru: 11:30AM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Uruguay: 1:30PM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Venezuela: 12:30PM in Star+, ESPN Extra

Arbitragem

Javier Iglesias Villanueva will referee the match at Iberostar, with David Medié Jiménez and Roberto Díaz Pérez del Palomar as assistants.
Probable Sevilla

The probable Sevilla for the match is: Bounou, Montiel, Marcão, Nianzou and Alex Telles; Jordan, Rakitic, Papu Gómez, Isco and Januzaj; Dolberg.
Probable Mallorca

The probable Mallorca for the match is: Rajkovic, Cufre, Copete, Raillo, Valjent and Maffeo; Baba, Sánchez and Grenier; Lee and Rodríguez.
Injuries

Mallorca will not be able to use Muriqi, who is suspended for the match, besides him the hosts will not have Kadewere and Jaume Costa. Sevilla, which is now led by Sampaoli, will not have only Fernando, who is injured.
LaLiga

Mallorca are in 12th place with nine points, one below Celta, two below Rayo Vallecano and three below Villarreal. Sevilla is in 18th position with six points, tied with Espanyol, being the first inside the relegation zone, one point above Cadiz and four below Elche, the bottom of the competition, as well as one below Girona and Almería, two below Getafe and Real Valladolid and three Mallorca.
Last Matches: Sevilla

Sevilla on the other hand comes from two draws and one defeat. In the Champions League, on Wednesday (5), the defeat was at home and the kind that brings down a coach, when Lopetegui was fired as Sevilla's coach. The match in Spain ended 4-1 to Dortmund, with goals from Guerreiro, Bellingham, Adeyemi and Brandt, while En-Nesyri. After that, on Saturday (8), the tie was at home to Athletic Bilbao, 1-1, with Óliver Torres opening the scoring and Mikel Vesga equalizing. After that, on Tuesday (11), Sevilla visited Dortmund for Champions again, getting a 1-1 draw in Germany, with goals from Nianzou opening the scoring, but Bellingham equalizing, both goals in the first half.
Last Matches: Mallorca

Mallorca come into the match on the back of three different results in their last few matches. We start with the victory, 1-0, over Almeria at home on September 17, with a goal by Pablo Maffeo. After that on Saturday (01), the defeat came to Barcelona, again at home, with a goal by Lewandowski. After that on Monday (10), came the draw, away from home, 1-1 with Elche, with Ponce opening the scoring for the hosts in the first half, but Muriqi tied in the second half.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 LaLiga match: Mallorca vs Sevilla Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

