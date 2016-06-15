WTA Mallorca: Eugenie Bouchard falls to Anastasija Sevastova

Eugenie Bouchard suffered another disappointing loss to Anastasija Sevastova at the Mallorca Open. The Latvian was too strong for Bouchard who did not play like she had in her first match. Sevastova took the match in just an hour and 14 minutes, 6-3, 6-3.

Inconsistent Bouchard gives Sevastova the opening set

The match started with a long game where Bouchard saved three break points, but Sevastova was determined to get an early break and so she did on the fourth break point when Bouchard hit a double fault. Sevastova didn’t have any problem consolidating the break. The Canadian then had a very good service game, managing to hold to love to get on the scoreboard and stay close behind her opponent.

Sevastova followed with an erratic game and Bouchard didn’t waste the opportunity to recover the break. However, things didn’t stay like that for long as, once again, Bouchard lost her serve after saving three break points. Sevastova was now leading 3-2.

That slip she had in her early service game didn’t repeat as Sevastova held without complications. Bouchard would then face another break point, but this time, she was able to save it and win the game. Sevastova still led comfortably 5-3. The Latvian was unstoppable and there was not much Bouchard could do when her opponent returned everything. However, the Canadian wasn’t helping herself as she hit a double fault to gift the set to Sevastova 6-3.

Eugenie Bouchard serves at her second round match at the Mallorca Open (Photo: Mallorca Open)

Solid Tennis from Sevastova helps her take the match

The Latvian didn’t lose her rhythm as she held her opening serve to love. Bouchard, on the other side, had also improved and held to level 1-1. They exchange holds again and then Sevastova had a very impressive service game and was up 3-2. The unforced errors came back as Bouchard served and Sevastova only required one break point to get the lead when the Canadian double faulted. The frustration was obvious in Bouchard who, after losing her serve, smashed the ball.

The former Wimbledon finalist would come back in the next game as she broke Sevastova, but that was not enough as she couldn’t consolidate the break with her serve. The second break gave Sevastova a chance to serve for the match. She didn’t show any sign of nerves as she hit big serves to close the match. On match point, one of those serves forced Bouchard to hit a long forehand.

Next for Sevastova

Sevastova will face the winner of Sabine Lisicki and Mariana Duque-Mariño. If her opponent is Lisicki, she would have to play a second Wimbledon finalist in a row. Lisicki leads the series against Sevastova, with their only meeting also happening on the grass at Wimbledon in 2011, where the German prevailed 6-1, 6-1. If she faces Duque-Mariño, this will be the first time these players meet.