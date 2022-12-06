Sevilla vs Monaco Live: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Two friendlies in this week for Sevilla
Jorge Sampaoli's team will face Mónaco today and Benfica next Sunday in order to be as prepared as possible for the last two official matches of the year: on the 21st against Torremolinos and on the 30th against Celta de Vigo.
Ben Yedder returns home
The French striker will return to play in what was his home stadium from 2016 to 2019. Ben Yedder scored a total of 70 goals in the 138 games he played for Sevilla.
Bono, protagonist at the World Cup
Sevilla goalkeeper Bono was decisive in the World Cup after saving all three penalties in the shootout and qualifying Morocco for the quarterfinals where they will face Portugal after leaving Spain out.
XI Monaco
The French team will start with these players for the match against Sevilla
XI Sevilla
Dmitrovic - Jesús Navas, José Ángel, Nianzou, Rekik - Fernando, Rakitic, Jordán, Oliver Torres, Suso - Rafa Mir
In 1 hour the match between Sevilla and Monaco will start
If you want to watch the Sevilla vs Mó naco could not be followed live on television.
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 20 hours
United States (New York): 2 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Player to watch at Monaco
Ben Yedder stands out in the French team after the absence of É mbolo, who will have vacation after finishing the World Cup. The French striker has ten goals and two assists this season. Although far from the numbers of last season in which he scored 32 goals and six assists. The 32-year-old scored in his last game, but did not avoid defeat against Marseille;
Player to watch at Sevilla
Erik Lamela is the great reference this season in the hispalense team with three goals and one assist. The Argentine midfielder is far from his level he showed last year at Tottenham and AS Roma, although he has to take gallons due to the absence of center forward En Nesiry, who is playing the World Cup with Morocco. The 30-year-old has not scored since October 22 against Real Madrid, although he did not prevent the defeat of his team;
How is Monaco coming along?
The French team arrives after losing 2-3 in Marseille in a European zone place in their most recent match. This was their only defeat in their last five matches. In Ligue 1, they are in sixth place with 27 points, one point away from the European places and nine points away from the UEFA Champions League zone. They have qualified for the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League by finishing second in their group and will face Bayer Leverkusen in 2023.
How is Sevilla coming along?
Sevilla comes after overcoming the first round of the Copa del Rey with a 2-0 win over Velarde. Although in LaLiga Santander they have five consecutive matches without a win despite the new coach, Sampaoli still has not given them the continuity of positive results that the team is looking for in order to be in a calmer zone. Currently in the Spanish League they are in the relegation places with 11 points in the eighteenth position and one point away from the relegation places. After finishing third in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League after being overtaken by Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, they will play in the UEFA Europa League. It will face PSV in the round of the round of sixteen, a tie that will be played in February;
Background information
This will be the first time in history that Sevilla and Monaco will meet in a friendly match. Sevilla have played against French teams on 13 occasions with a record of five wins, three draws and five defeats in which he has scored 18 goals and conceded a total of 12.. While Mónaco has faced Spanish teams 26 times, winning 10 times, drawing five times and losing 11 times with 39 goals scored and 37 conceded
Venue: The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan, a stadium located in Seville which was inaugurated on September 7, 1958 and has a capacity for 43,8883 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sevilla and Monaco will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
