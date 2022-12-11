Benfica vs Sevilla: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Benfica vs Sevilla in friendly match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Player to watch at Sevilla
Erik Lamela is the great reference this season in the hispalense team with three goals and one assist. The Argentine midfielder is far from his level he showed last year at Tottenham and AS Roma, although he has to take gallons due to the absence of center forward En Nesiry, who is playing the World Cup with Morocco. The 30-year-old has not scored since October 22 against Real Madrid, although he did not prevent the defeat of his team;
Player to watch at Benfica
Rafa Silva, who has six goals and two assists in this Portuguese league, has to play a leading role since Ramos and Joao Mario are absent, both resting after playing the World Cup in Qatar. This Portuguese midfielder also has five goals and two assists in the UEFA Champions League.
How does Sevilla arrive?
Sevilla arrives after drawing against Mó naco this week in a friendly match. While in his último official match overcame ó the first round of the Copa del Rey to beat Velarde 2-0. Although in LaLiga Santander they have five consecutive matches without a win despite the new coach, Sampaoli still has not given them the continuity of positive results that the team is looking for to place themselves in a calmer zone. Currently in the Spanish League they are in the relegation places with 11 points in the eighteenth position and one point away from the relegation places. After finishing third in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League after being overtaken by Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, they will compete in the UEFA Europa League. It will face PSV in the round of the round of sixteen, a tie that will be played in February;
How are Benfica coming along?
Benfica arrives after two wins in the Taca Da Liga and has nine consecutive victories and has not lost any match this season. In the Taca da Liga they are in Group C in second place with six points, the same as the leader, Moreirense, only the first of each team advances to the next round. In the Portuguese league, it is the leader with 37 points out of a possible 39 and eight points ahead of second-placed Porto. Meanwhile, in the UEFA Champions League, they have already qualified for the round of 16, where they will face Brugge.
Background
Benfica and Sevilla have only met four times. In 2018 they met in the most recent encounter in a friendly match in which Benfica won by the minimum (1-0). They also met in the Europa League final last year. The other two remaining duels were in the 2017/18 season in the UEFA Champions League, with Sevilla winning one and the other a draw. Sevilla have met Portuguese teams on 19 occasions with a balance of eight wins, five draws and six defeats. While Benfica has met Spanish teams on 31 occasions, winning on only eleven occasions, drawing nine and losing another 11.
Venue: The match will be played at the Algarve Stadium located in Portugal. It was inaugurated in 2003 and has a capacity for 30305 spectators.
Preview of the match
Benfica and Sevilla will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the World Cup stoppage in Qatar.
