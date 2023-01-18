Democratic Republic of Congo vs Ivory Coast LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Democratic Republic of Congo vs Ivory Coast in African Nations Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Democratic Republic of Congo vs Ivory Coast match in the African Nations Championship.
What time is Democratic Republic of Congo vs Ivory Coast match for African Nations Championship?
This is the start time of the game Democratic Republic of Congo vs Ivory Coast of January 18th, in several countries:
México: 10:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 horas
Chile: 11:00 horas
Colombia: 10:00 horas
Perú: 10:00 horas
EE.UU.: 11:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 10:00 horas
Uruguay: 12:00 horas
Paraguay: 11:00 horas
España: 17:00 horas
Where and how to watch Democratic Republic of Congo vs Côte d'Ivoire live and in action
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Democratic Republic of Congo vs Ivory Coast on streaming, it will not be tuned.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 22nd meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the Ivorians have the balance on their side with 10 wins, 7 of Congo and 4 draws.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between states two squads, the dominance has been for the Ivory Coast, who has 3 wins, leaving 1 win for Congo and 1 draw.
Ivory Coast 3-1 Democratic Republic of Congo, 13 Oct, 2019, International Friendlies
Côte d'Ivoire 2-2 Democratic Republic of Congo, 20 Jan, 2017, Africa Cup of Nations
Democratic Republic of Congo 1-3 Cote d'Ivoire, 4 Feb, 2015, Africa Cup of Nations
Côte d'Ivoire 3-4 Democratic Republic of Congo, 15 Oct, 2014, African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Democratic Republic of Congo 0-1 Côte d'Ivoire, 11 Oct, 2014, African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Watch out for this Congo player
The forward of Congo, Cédric Bakambu of 31 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 6 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals in the past editions of the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his selection, in this competition he has not managed to score in this edition
Watch out for this Ivory Coast player
The Ivorian striker, Nicolas Pépé, 27 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 6 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against high caliber teammates.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Democratic Republic of Congo vs Ivory Coast, match of the African Nations Championship. The match will take place at the 19 May 1956 Stadium, at 11:00 am.