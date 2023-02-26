Nashville SC 2-0 NYCFC: Boys In Gold dominate Boys In Blue in season opener

NYCFC opened their 2023 season with a 2-0 defeat to Nashville SC at GEODIS Park.

Walker Zimmerman opened the scoring for the Boys In Gold in the 34th minute and Jacob Shaffelburg sealed the win ten minutes from time.

Hany Mukhtar, last season's MLS MVP, was named to the bench, but came on late in the second half and set up Shaffelburg's goal that effectively killed off the game.

Story of the match

NYCFC have now opened all nine seasons on the road and were unbeaten in their last four, but hadn't won since 2018. This was also just the third match ever between the two sides.

Nashville had the first chance of the match after just six minutes as Randall Leal played in Shaffelburg only to see Luis Barraza, replacing the departed Sean Johnson, make an excellent save.

Sean Davis volleyed over the crossbar as the Boys In Gold kept up the early pressure while the Boys In Blue looked to respond by attacking on the counter.

The visitors nearly opened the scoring against the run of play, Talles Magno cutting inside and curling one on goal that went over and Braian Cufre forced Joe Willis into a smart save.

On the half-hour mark Barraza was again called into action, pushing Teal Bunbury's deflected shot over the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Nashville took the lead. Fafa Picault kept Leal's free-kick alive and while Barraza blocked Zimmerman's shot, the ball bounced over the line.

Walker Zimmerman (r.) celebrates after opening the scoring/Photo: Nashville SC Twitter

Before halftime, NYCFC pushed for an equalizer. Matias Pellegrini drove forward and fired over the bar and Magno followed up by going wide.

Manager Nick Cushing opted for a tactical change at halftime, moving Thiago Andrade to a central attacking midfielder position and it almost paid immediate dividends.

Cufre was at the heart of the attack, releasing Andrade at the end of a slick sequence. He beat Willis to the ball and squared for Pellegrini, but he failed to keep his shot below the roof of the net.

Pellegrini went close just past the hour mark, going narrowly wide of the bottom corner and Maxime Chanot was off-target from long range.

Mtija Ilenic came on for his NYCFC debut following his offseason move from Slovenia.

Substitute Kevin O'Toole arrowed from distance, but Willis saved at the second time of asking and Mukhtar's introduction proved to be the decisive moment of the match.

The reigning MVP drove at the heart of the Boys In Blue defense and played in Shaffelburg with the former Toronto man slotting past Barraza with ten minutes to play.

Man of the match: Hany Mukhtar

After entering the match as a sub in the 75th minute, he made an immediate impact on the pitch tearing through the New York defense and setting up Shaffelburg who scored the second goal of the contest five minutes after Mukhtar’s arrival, a testament to his talent.