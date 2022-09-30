NYCFC vs Orlando City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

The most exciting part of the regular season is here - the run-in.

Orlando City travels to New Jersey to take on expansion rivals New York City FC.

The home side comes off the back of a 2-0 Hudson River Derby victory at Yankee Stadium - Nick Cushing's Boys in Blue's first win in six league games.

It took only 49 seconds for the Pigeons to take the lead over their arch-rivals. Alex Callens headed home after Santiago Rodríguez flicked on Maxi Moralez's corner to give Callens his second goal in as many matches. NYCFC doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute as Maxi Moralez's corner was recycled back in the box by Gabriel Pereira to the far post where Santiago Rodríguez was to finish.

Orlando ended Toronto's 2022 campaign last time out in a 4-0 thumping.

Orlando were 1-0 up through star man Facundo Torres, who smashed a rocket past Quentin Westberg. It didn't take long for the Lions to extend their lead when Mauricio Pereyra's through ball split the TFC defense open for Ercan Kara to bag his 10th goal of the year.

Óscar Pareja's side didn't slow down after half time with João Moutinho forcing an own goal from Lukas MacNaughton and Tesho Akindele coming off the bench to score his third goal in six games.

New York City have kept a clean sheet in all of their wins since July 9 (0-1 vs Dallas, 0-1 vs RBNY, 2-0 vs Miami, 0-2 vs Chicago, 2-0 vs RBNY). On the other hand, Orlando have only lost four games on the road this season, tied second behind the Columbus Crew.

There has never been a 0-0 between these teams in 21 matchups - we're expecting a really good game here for sure.

Team news

Alfredo Morales is expected to miss out for Nick Cushing's side with a muscle injury. Striker Heber could return to the squad to bolster NYCFC's attacking options.

Orlando head coach Óscar Pareja confirmed to the press that César Araújo is back with the squad after missing out on the last few games through illness. Robin Jansson is still day-by-day while the team waits on medical staff to give a clear diagnosis.

Predicted lineups

NYCFC: Johnson, Amundsen, Callens, Martins, Gray, Acevedo, Moralez, Thiago, Rodríguez, Pereira, Talles Magno.

Orlando: Gallese, Moutinho, Antonio Carlos, Schlegel, Ruan, Araújo, Pereyra, Angulo, Urso, Torres, Kara

Ones to watch

Veteran midfielder Maxi Moralez likes scoring against Sunday's opponent, with the Argentine printing his name on the scoresheet six times over the years vs Orlando.

The 35-year-old has 2 goals and 8 assists to his name this season in what is his sixth year in sky blue.

Orlando needs to keep him out of the game as much as possible if they want a big three points on the road.

Standing at 6'4", Ercan Kara hasn't had the easiest ride in MLS so far. However, the 26-year-old is fresh off a goal in Orlando's previous game against Toronto.

Kara hit double digits for the season against Toronto and will be looking for another one at Red Bull Arena to head into next week's games against Inter Miami and Columbus Crew on top form.

Last time out

The 2015 expansion sides last met just over a month ago in Central Florida.

The home side opened the scoring early on after Junior Urso played a one-two with Facundo Torres before smashing past Sean Johnson. The goal was originally ruled offside, but after a VAR check, the Brazilian's strike was given.

After the break, Antonio Carlos was shown a red card after stepping on Nicolás Acevedo's foot, however, after video review, it was downgraded to a yellow card.

NYCFC found their equalizer on 53 minutes through Maxi Moralez. Thiago’s through ball went past the Orlando defense to Moralez, who coolly slotted past Pedro Gallese to continue his impressive form against the Lions.

Orlando pushed for a winner deep in the match and found one in the 6th minute of added time. Iván Angulo's inswinging corner was flicked on by the head of Tesho Akindele past Sean Johnson, sending the home fans into pandemonium.

How to watch

Kick-off is set for 1:00pm ET and will be broadcast on YES Network for fans in New York and Fox35 Plus in Orlando. The game will also be streamed nationally on ESPN+.