Nashville SC vs NYCFC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC open the 2023 MLS season with a visit to GEODIS Park to face Nashville SC, who return to the Eastern Conference after a one-year stay in the West.

The Boys In Blue reached the Eastern Conference final last year, surrendering a pair of second-half goals in a 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia.

For Nashville, their 2022 campaign came to an end in the first round of the playoffs as they were beaten by the Los Angeles Galaxy 1-0 on a goal by Julian Araujo.

Manager Gary Smith signed a contract extension with the Boys In Gold that will run through the 2025 season. The 54-year old has led the club to playoff appearances in each of its three years in existence while setting a club record for wins last season.

Team news

Nashville SC

The club acquired dynamic forward Fafa Picault in a trade with Houston to give Smith another attacking option around reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar.

In a move to bolster their depth at the back, Nashville also traded for center-back Nick DePuy from the Los Angeles Galaxy where he is expected to slot in behind Jack Maher and Walker Zimmerman.

Dave Romney was traded to New England while club-record signing Ake Loba is on a season-long loan with Mexican side Mazatlan after not quite finding his footing with the club.

NYCFC

Matt Freese was acquired from Philadelphia to compete with Luis Barraza for the starting goalkeeper spot following the departure of Sean Johnson, who left in free agency to sign with Toronto.

Left-back Braian Cufre joins on loan from Spanish side Mallorca while Slovenian youth right-back Matija Ilenic joins from NK Domzale to replace Anton Tinnerholm.

In addition to Johnson and Tinnerholm, Maxi Moralez and Alex Callens departed with Moralez joining boyhood club Velez Sarsfeld in Argentina and Callens signing for La Liga side Girona.

Probable lineups

Nashville SC: Willis; Lovitz, Zimmerman, Maher, Moore; McCarty, Leal, Davis; Picault, Mukhtar, Sapong

NYCFC: Freese; Amundsen, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic; Parks, Haak; Andrade, Morales, Pereira; Magno

Key players

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

A sensational season saw the 27-year old win MVP honors after leading the league with 34 goals, which was the fifth-highest single-season total in MLS history.

Mukhtar is the league's most prolific goal-scorer/Photo: Jeremy Reper/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Mukhtar became the first German-born player to win MVP honors and he is the first player since Sebastian Giovinco in 2015-16 to lead MLS in goal contributions in consecutive years.

Talles Magno (NYCFC)

With all of the changes in the offseason as well as star frontman Valentin Castellanos not expected back from Girona until the summer following his loan to the La Liga outfit, the pressure is on the 20-year-old to produce.

Magno will be asked to carry more of the offensive load/Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Eight goals and ten assists show he has all of the ingredients to take his game to the next level. His elite dribbling ability, instincts and flair make him one of the brightest young stars in MLS.

Previous meetings

The only two prior matchups between Nashville and NYCFC occurred in 2021 with the Boys In Gold prevailing 3-1 with a pair from Mukhtar and an own goal from Vuk Latinovich powering them to victory.

A month later, the two sides played out a goalless draw with this being their last meeting.

How to watch

The league signed a new deal with Apple TV + that will allow them to stream all games free on that platform, but also retain some matches on TV.

This match is one of those with FOX having coverage. Kickoff is set for 4:30pm ET.