Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union travel to DRV PNK Stadium to face Inter Miami CF as both teams look to build on impressive wins from their opening matches.

Goals either side of halftime from new signing Sergey Kryvstov and Shnayder Borgelin powered Miami to a 2-0 victory over Montreal.

After falling behind through an own goal by Jakob Glesnes, Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza each scored twice as Philadelphia routed Columbus 4-1.

Team news

Inter Miami CF

The Herons will be without Noah Allen and Ian Fray as both are suffering from knee injuries while Edison Azcona (hamstring) and Leonardo Campana (calf) are also sidelined.

Midfielder Robbie Robinson is questionable with a calf issue.

Philadelphia Union

The Union have a clean bill of health entering this matchup.

Predicted lineups

Inter Miami CF: Callender; Negri, McVey, Kryvstov, Yedlin; Duke, Gregore, Mota; Pizarro; Campana, Martinez

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Wagner, Glesnes, Elliott, Mbaizo; Gazdag, Bedoya, Flach, Martinez; Carranza, Uhre

Ones to watch

Josef Martinez (Inter Miami CF)

The star forward arrived in an off-season trade with Atlanta, having scored 103 times in his five seasons with the Red and Black, but grew disgruntled with the franchise.

Should the Herons keep their discipline, there should be plenty of opportunities to spring Martinez as he looks for his first goal with his new club.

Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)

The star midfielder picked up where he left off last season, when he was a finalist for MLS MVP, scoring twice from the penalty spot and assisting on the other two Union goals.

Gazdag celebrates after scoring last week against Columbus/Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

His continuing developing partnership with Julian Carranza, as evidenced in the opener, makes Jim Curtin's side all the more dangerous.

Previous meetings

Last time these two sides met, Philadelphia came away with a 2-1 victory, running their all-time record to 4-1-2 against Inter Miami.

Daniel Gazdag opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 26th minute after Mikael Uhre was fouled before Cory Burke doubled the Union's advantage on 66 minutes from a cross by Kai Wagner.

Gonzalo Higuain pulled one back for the Herons with eight minutes to play, scoring from outside of the box.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake made two saves to record 600 for his illustrious career.

The match will be streamed on Apple TV + for free with kickoff set for 7:30pm Eastern time.