Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

The 2023 MLS season begins this weekend as two clubs with high hopes face off at Exploria Stadium.

Orlando City come into the new season with a revamped roster consisting of 9 new incomings and 11 outgoings. The Wilf family have invested heavily in the squad once again, with the pick of the bunch being the arrival of Designated Player Martín Ojeda from Godoy Cruz for a fee of $5M.

As for the Red Bulls, it was a bit of a quieter offseason, but there were still key movements in and out of the club. Striker Dante Vanzeir was acquired from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for a $5.3M fee, while club captain Aaron Long departed for MLS Cup champions LAFC on a free transfer.

Team news

The hosts will likely be without center-back Antonio Carlos as he is currently nursing a right leg injury. Jack Lynn and Favian Loyola are also listed as questionable.

The Red Bulls will be without Dru Yearwood and Serge Ngoma for their trip to Central Florida.

Predicted line-ups

Orlando City: Gallese; Santos, Jansson, Schlegel, Halliday; Araújo, Pereyra; Angulo, Ojeda, Torres; Kara.

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Tolkin, Reyes, Nealis, Duncan; Morgan, Casseres, Edelman, Luquinhas; Vanzeir, Manoel.

Ones to watch

Martín Ojeda

New Designated Player arrival Martín Ojeda is Orlando's one to watch.

The Argentinian enjoyed a prolific spell at Godoy Cruz, scoring 32 times after joining the club in 2020, and has already shown signs of continuing his form in MLS.

The 24-year-old scored a brace in Orlando's preseason victory over Stetson and looked very dangerous in the friendly against the New England Revolution.

It looks like Ojeda will occupy the 10 role for the Lions, with captain Mauricio Pereyra likely to play a deeper role in the XI.

Scotsman Lewis Morgan won the Red Bulls' MVP in the 2022 season after netting 18 times and will be hoping for a similar return this campaign.

The former Celtic and Sunderland winger arrived in New Jersey ahead of the 2022 campaign following a trade with Inter Miami, where he was the MVP in their inaugural 2020 season.

Morgan was on the scoresheet twice at Exploria Stadium last season, one of which was in their 3-0 victory over the Lions in April.

Last time out

The teams last met at Red Bull Arena in August of last year with a lone goal from Orlando enough to take the three points back to the Sunshine State.

In the 17th minute, Júnior Urso played a through ball to Facundo Torres who beat Carlos Coronel at his far post to spark a winning run of five games for his side.

How to watch

The game will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. If you are yet to subscribe, it will cost $12.99 a month or $79 a season if you have an Apple TV+ subscription, $14.99 a month or $99 a season without an Apple TV+ subscription or free if you have a season ticket at your club.

The stream will begin at 6:55PM ET with kick-off scheduled for 7:30PM ET; English and Spanish commentary will be available.