Philadelphia Union 4-1 Columbus Crew: Gazdag, Carranza lead East champs to season-opening rout

The Philadelphia Union opened the 2023 season with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over the Columbus Crew at Subaru Park.

On a bitterly cold evening in Philadelphia, the Crew, with Wilfried Nancy making his debut as manager, took the lead through an own goal by Jakob Glesnes.

Philadelphia leveled from the penalty spot through Daniel Gazdag late in the first half and seven minutes into the second half, Julian Carranza gave the defending Eastern Conference champions the lead.

Gazdag would score from the penalty spot again and Carranza would add a fourth off of an assist from Joaquin Torres.

Story of the match

Nancy's imprint on Columbus showed early on as they attempted to overlap on Philadelphia's right. Quick passing kept the Union defense at bay.

Lucas Zelarayan was involved in the action early on as his low cross was in front of Andre Blake, but the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year got down to smother.

A pattern emerged when the visitors played short, quick passes but were consistently dispossessed deep as they aimed for their attacking players in the final third.

On 17 minutes, Zelarayan had a free-kick and his attempt was taken out of the air by Blake with relative ease.

A good sequence saw Gazdag and Carranza combine as they charged towards the net but as the Hungarian played the ball across, Carranza hit the post with the offsides flag going up.

Two minutes later, the Crew were in front through fortunate circumstances. Darlington Nagbe made a run on the right and found Cucho Hernandez, whose ball into the box hit off Glesnes and past Blake.

Neither side fashioned another chance until the first minute of stoppage time as Leon Flach's strike deflected off the arm of a Columbus player.

A penalty was given and Gazdag stepped up to the spot and beat Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte to his right to even the score going into halftime.

Philadelphia players celebrate after Daniel Gazdag's penalty kick leveled the match/Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Six minutes after halftime, the hosts took the lead. Captain Alejandro Bedoya as he got to the end line and his low cross found Carranza, who put the chance away.

A poor back-pass by Columbus sent Carranza in on goal, but Philip Quinton scrambled back to recover and some tidy work in the box prevented Philadelphia from doubling their advantage.

The lead was doubled through a second penalty earned as Kai Wagner's shot deflected off the hand of Milos Degenek and after a check of VAR, the spot-kick was given.

Gazdag again stepped up and fired past Schulte for his second penalty of the evening, putting the game well and truly beyond Columbus.

Torres came on for his Union debut in the 79th minute as he replaced Mikael Uhre and his first sequence produced Philadelphia's fourth.

Spinning past two Crew defenders and splitting two more, his pass found Carranza who slotted home to cap the scoring and a successful opener for the MLS Cup favorites.

Man of the match: Julian Carranza

His evolving relationship with Gazdag to develop that key midfield-striker partnership and continuing ability to score make the Union all the more dangerous.

Two goals in the opener here is a terrific sign that Philadelphia's offense will be more versatile than it was last year with the Argentine in this sort of form.