Charlotte FC 0-3 Atlanta United: Red and Black dominate to continue hot start to season

Atlanta United have made their best three-game start to an MLS season as the Red and Black dismantled Charlotte FC 3-0 at Bank of America Stadium.

Caleb Wiley scored twice and contributed an assist on the third, which was put away by Luiz Araujo as Atlanta sit top of the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte remain winless on the season and were barely posed a threat as the Crown are rock-bottom of the East with just one goal scored.

Story of the match

The teams came together to honor the late Anton Walkes, who played for both Charlotte and Atlanta and tragically passed away in the offseason in a boating accident.

Amar Sedjic was the only change for the Red and Black from their previous game and he made an immediate impact, his tackle in the middle third as the ball found Thiago Almada, who passed to Wiley, and he made no mistake when one-on-one with Pablo Sisniega.

Seven minutes later, the visitors doubled their advantage as Wiley found Araujo on the right side of the 18-yard box and after cutting back to his left foot, the Brazilian beat Sisniega with a low strike.

The Crown created consecutive scoring opportunities within three minutes as in the 15th minute, Atlanta snuffed out the danger in the box and a Derrick Jones shot that flew over the crossbar.

Just before the half-hour mark, the hosts thought they had earned a penalty as a foul was called inside the box, but after a lengthy review by VAR, the call was reversed.

On 42 minutes, Charlotte had a free-kick after a foul was called and Karol Swiderski's curler, but Brad Guzan was on hand to punch over the crossbar.

In first-half stoppage time, the Red and Black essentially put the game away, Almada bringing the ball up the pitch and fed Araujo wide on the right and he passed back into the box for an onrushing Wiley, who buried his second of the afternoon.

Atlanta United's Caleb Wiley heads the ball against Charlotte FC's Adilson Malanda/Photo: Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

In the 59th minute, the visitors made their first substitution of the match, replacing Miguel Berry with Giorgos Giakoumakis for his second appearance with the club.

A double substitution was made as Derrick Etienne Jr. and Santiago Sosa came on for Wiley and Sedjic, but four minutes later, Crown substitute Kerwin Vargas crossed for Enzo Copetti, who failed to direct his shot on target from an awkward angle.

Copetti had a few more chances, but couldn't convert on any of them and Ajani Fortune's MLS debut was the highlight of the closing minutes.

Man of the match: Caleb Wiley

The 18-year-old showed a glimpse of his potential, working well with Almada and Araujo, showing good composure for his first goal and excellent finishing skills for the second.