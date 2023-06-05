Venezuela vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Toulon Tournament Match
12:59 AM14 minutes ago

Tune in here Venezuela vs Costa Rica Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Venezuela vs. Costa Rica live stream, as well as the latest information from the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:54 AM19 minutes ago

How to watch Venezuela vs Costa Rica Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Venezuela vs Costa Rica match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:49 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Venezuela vs Costa Rica match for Toulon Tournament?

This is the start time of the game Venezuela vs Costa Rica of June 5th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on beIN SPORTS CONNECT
España: 2:00 PM
México: 6:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

12:44 AM29 minutes ago

Squad List - Costa Rica

12:39 AM34 minutes ago

Squad List - Venezuela

12:34 AM39 minutes ago

Venezuela vs Costa Rica history

The only previous meeting between these two teams was a friendly match played in 2014. On that occasion, the Venezuelans won 1-0 against the Costa Ricans, so this will be the first time they meet in the Esperanzas de Toulon Tournament.
12:29 AM44 minutes ago

Costa Rica

The Costa Rican national team will have a challenge that can be both complex and great to accept. Having to play in the same group against the last two finalists of the competition, plus a team like Saudi Arabia, which is slowly gaining recognition, leaves as a task to demand 100% to try to give a blow that will put the Costa Ricans in the most outstanding level for the next competitions.

12:24 AMan hour ago

Venezuela

The Venezuelan national team is preparing to fight again in this competition. It is worth remembering that the Venezuelan national team has just finished runner-up in this competition and will be looking not only for a similar performance, but also for the possibility of becoming champions.

12:19 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny

The Venezuela vs Costa Rica match will be played at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny, located in the city of Aubagne, in the department of Bouches-du-Rhône, France. This venue, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity for 1,000 spectators.
12:14 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Toulon Tournament match: Venezuela vs Costa Rica Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
