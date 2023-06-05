Venezuela vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Toulon Tournament Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Venezuela vs Costa Rica match for Toulon Tournament?
Argentina: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on beIN SPORTS CONNECT
España: 2:00 PM
México: 6:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Squad List - Costa Rica
🇨🇷 Estos son los convocados de Douglas Sequeira para el @TournoiMRevello 🔥
📍El torneo se disputará en Francia del 5 al 18 de junio
¡VAMOS SELE! 🇨🇷#FCRF #LaSeleSub23 pic.twitter.com/mwo284cdBk — FCRF 🇨🇷 (@fedefutbolcrc) May 30, 2023
Squad List - Venezuela
#Convocatoria 📋 Este es el listado de la #VinotintoSub23 bajo el mando del DT Ricardo Valiño para disputar el @TournoiMRevello 🏆🇫🇷#SiempreVinotinto 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/bSTiyq1CeO— Juveniles Vinotinto (@juvenilesfvf) June 1, 2023
Venezuela vs Costa Rica history
Costa Rica
The Costa Rican national team will have a challenge that can be both complex and great to accept. Having to play in the same group against the last two finalists of the competition, plus a team like Saudi Arabia, which is slowly gaining recognition, leaves as a task to demand 100% to try to give a blow that will put the Costa Ricans in the most outstanding level for the next competitions.
Venezuela
The Venezuelan national team is preparing to fight again in this competition. It is worth remembering that the Venezuelan national team has just finished runner-up in this competition and will be looking not only for a similar performance, but also for the possibility of becoming champions.