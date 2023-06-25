Portland Thorns 4-2 Washington Spirit: Spectacular Smith sends Thorns top

The Portland Thorns have climbed to the top of the NWSL table following a thrilling 4-2 victory over the Washington Spirit at Providence Park.

Sophia Smith put Portland in front in the 11th minute before Ashley Hatch equalized two minutes later.

Smith made it 2-1 to the Thorns after 23 minutes but again the Spirit were level courtesy of Ashley Sanchez, who made it 2-2 a minute into the second half.

Two minutes after that, Smith grabbed her hat-trick to give Portland the lead for good and Morgan Weaver added a fourth on 64 minutes.

Victory sees the Thorns leapfrog Washington into first with 23 points while the Spirit are a point behind.

Story of the match

After Smith orchestrated an early attack, at the other end Sam Staab placed a throw-in that bounced around the box before Ines Jaurena shot wide.

Portland took an early lead, Samantha Coffey finding Smith on the right side of midfield and her left-footed shot beat Aubrey Kingsbury in the left corner of goal.

Two minutes later, Washington were level. Dorian Bailey found Sanchez down the left side where she passed back across goal inside the box, Hatch finishing from close range.

Hatch joined Lynn Williams and Christine Sinclair as the only players in NWSL history to score seven or more goals in five different seasons.

It didn't take long for the Thorns to reclaim the lead. Smith got past four Spirit players and broke away and she scored from outside the box.

She nearly grabbed her hat-trick in the 35th and 40th minute, logging half of Portland's ten first-half shots and three of the four that were on goal.

Seconds after halftime, Washington halved the deficit as the ball bounced around the box before finding Sanchez, who blocked it from an attempted clearance, controlled and lobbed into the top right corner.

A minute later, Smith did complete her hat-trick, receiving a chipped pass from Hana Sugita and dribbled into the box to put her shot away, become just the third player in league history with multiple hat-tricks in a single season.

Coffey set up Portland's fourth, sending a long pass into the 18-yard box that landed right in front of Weaver and from her first touch, slotted home to make it 4-2.

Washington didn't go down without a fight and they had chances to cut into the deficit, Hatch seeing her effort stopped by Shelby Hogan, Trinity Rodman firing over the crossbar and Sam Staab blasted into the side netting.

The Spirit remain winless in 12 all-time matches in Portland while the Thorns move two points clear at the top of the table.

Player of the match: Sophia Smith

In setting numerous franchise or league records, Smith has re-affirmed her place as the best player in the NWSL and she goes into her first World Cup as one of the most dangerous goal-threats in the world.