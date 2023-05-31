Atlanta United vs New England Revolution preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New England Revolution begin a two-game road as they travel south to face Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A 3-3 draw against Chicago last time out saw New England erase 2-0 and 3-2 deficits as Noel Buck, Jozy Altidore and Bobby Wood all found the back of the net to keep the Revolution unbeaten at home in MLS play (4-0-3).

Atlanta has gone three games unbeaten with road draws against Chicago and Orlando after a four-match losing streak as the Five Stripes sit just two points behind their guests.

Gonzalo Pineda's men are 5-1-1 at home and have averaged more than two goals per game at Mercedes-Benz.

Team news

Atlanta United

Osvaldo Alonso (ACL recovery), Erik Lopez (ankle), Amar Sedjic (calf), and Caleb Wiley (Under-20 World Cup) are all unavailable.

Starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan (MCL) as well as Santiago Sosa (ankle) started against Orlando and are listed as questionable to feature in this match.

New England Revolution

Dylan Borrero (ACL surgery), Brandon Bye (left shoulder), Nacho Gil (right leg), Henry Kessler (hamstring surgery), Maciel (left Achilles), and Tommy McNamara (left leg) all remain out.

Damian Rivera is away on international duty while Gustavo Bou has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last four games with a leg injury.

Predicted lineups

Atlanta United: Guzan; Hernandez, Robinson, Sanchez, Gutman; Rossetto, Sosa; Lennon, Almada, Etienne; Giakoumakis

New England Revolution: Petrovic; Farrell, Romney, Makoun; Jones, Polster, Buck, Boateng; Blessing; Vrioni, Wood

Ones to watch

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

While the Five Stripes boast an array of attacking options, Almada is still the man that pulls the strings, having scored six goals and registered an MLS-best eight assists in 13 appearances.

Photo: Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The made history as the first active MLS player to be crowned a World Cup champion as part of the Argentina squad that defeated France in last year's final.

Bobby Wood (New England Revolution)

With a goal and an assist against Chicago last Saturday, Wood now has a team-leading four goals and three assists, both career-highs, in 12 appearances after just five goals and two assists in two years with Salt Lake.

Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

He'll be a key man on Wednesday night as the Revolution attack may well need to keep pace with an Atlanta team that has scored 16 goals in seven home games this season.

Previous meetings

Last October, New England eliminated Atlanta from playoff contention with a 2-1 victory.

The Revolution took the lead as Five Stripes goalkeeper Raul Gudino fouled Giacomo Vrioni, who stepped up to the spot and beat Gudino with a low left-footed shot into the right corner to score his first career MLS goal.

With less than ten minutes to play, Josef Martinez converted a Brooks Lennon cross with a spectacular bicycle kick to even the score.

Four minutes later, New England found a winner as Bou took a pass from Gil at close range inside the box and his shot into the far side of the net made it 2-1.

How to watch

The match will be televised on Fox Sports 1 with Nate Bukaty as the play-by-play announcer and former USMNT goalkeeper Tony Meola as the analyst.

Apple TV + will also have live streaming coverage for free as Jake Zivin is the play-by-play man and former New England forward Taylor Twellman handles the analyst duties.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.