Racing Louisville 2-0 Gotham FC: Hosts continue unbeaten run after blanking Gotham

Racing Louisville made it five games unbeaten in all competitions following a 2-0 victory over Gotham FC at Lynn Family Stadium.

Savannah DeMelo, named to the USA World Cup squad, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and Thembi Kgatlana doubled the lead less than a minute into the second half.

Victory takes Louisville into eighth place with 15 points in the NWSL table while the Gotham drop to sixth, sitting on 18 points.

Story of the match

Louisville took control of the contest from the opening stages and they fancied their first chance after just seven minutes. Kgatlana was played in down the left and after making her way into the box, she saw her low shot saved by Abby Smith.

The same scenario occurred about ten minutes later when Kgatlana this time cut inside by the edge of the box and after firing on goal, Smith again saved, collecting the ball with both hands.

On 23 minutes, the deadlock was broken. Smith parried a cross back into play after Kgatlana was released out wide and the ball fell to DeMelo at the penalty spot.

Her initial shot was blocked, but the ball wound up coming back to the Louisville midfielder after bouncing around a couple of players and she beat Smith in the bottom right corner.

Turning up the pressure, the hosts went searching for a second goal, Smith stopping Kgatlana from close range as the Gotham goalkeeper pushed the ball to the opposite side, preventing any chance of a rebound.

NY/NJ were unable to hold out as the second half began, Kgatlana taking a pass from just outside the box and shot from the edge of the area, the strike deflected on its way in.

The Gotham nearly halved the deficit in the 59th minute, Kristie Mewis sending in a ball that found Kelley O'Hara deep at the back post and from just a few yards away, she headed off the post.

Louisville controlled the remainder of the game and saw out the victory to continue their impressive run of form.

Player of the match: Thembi Kgatlana

The South African picked up her first goal in a Louisville shirt and got herself in good positions through the whole of the match, showed excellent control of the ball and threatened the NJ/NY goal consistently.