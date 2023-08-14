Fleetwood Town 0-2 Cambridge United: U's continue perfect start to season

Cambridge United maintained their 100 percent record to begin the 2023/24 season with a 2-0 victory over Fleetwood Town at the Highbury Stadium.

Just after the half-hour mark, Cambridge opened the scoring as Saikou Janneh's shot was parried into the path of Paul Digby, who tapped home.

Fleetwood nearly equalized through Jack Marriott but his shot was well-saved by U's goalkeeper Jack Stevens.

The visitors did double their advantage on the hour, Gassan Ahadme rose above the Cod Army to power home a header past goalkeeper Jay Lynch.

After avoiding relegation on the final day of last season, Cambridge find themselves second in the EFL League One table heading into a midweek home clash with third-placed Stevenage.

Story of the match

Fleetwood began the match brightly, dominating possession and putting pressure on the Cambridge defense in the opening ten minutes with much of the play running through Phoenix Patterson.

The better of the chances fell to Cambridge with Janneh nicking the ball off the Cod Army and bursting down the left, pulling back to Danny Andrew inside the box, the ex-Fleetwood man firing over the crossbar.

Shortly after, the U's should have taken the lead. An excellent recovery by George Thomas was followed by a laser-like pass to Jack Lankester, who squared for Ahadme and with Lynch at his mercy, he shot inches wide of the post.

Luke Brophy started a counterattack for the visitors and he finished the move with an attempt on goal following a pass by Ahadme that was easily claimed by Lynch.

Finally the breakthrough came on 31 minutes, Janneh and Lankester combining for some neat interplay down the left, the latter firing at Lynch, who parried into the path of Digby and he tapped home to give Cambridge the lead.

Cambridge utilized their pressure to win the ball and find Janneh as the Gambian found his way into the penalty area but he could only produce a disappointing finish, going wide of the left post.

Patterson then sent in a teasing ball across the face of goal but nothing came of it as the first half concluded.

Four minutes into the second half, Thomas playing sumptuous through-ball to Lankester, who was one-on-one with Lynch, the Cod Army shot-stopper making himself big to save.

The hosts had an excellent chance to level with substitute Jayden Stockley picked out an unmarked Marriott, his run timed perfectly and he arrowed his shot, Stevens diving to get a finger to it for a corner.

Cambridge would then double their advantage in the 59th minute as Thomas whipped in a delightful corner that Ahadme rose to head past Lynch.

In an effort to shake things up, Fleetwood manager Scott Brown introduced Promise Omochere and Cian Hayes for Patterson and Danny Mayor and it was the two subs combining as Omochere got on the end of Hayes' cross only to see his shot blocked.

The Cod Army then made their final change, Junior Quitirna coming on for Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu and he was straight into the action, getting on the end of Omochere's cross only to see Ryan Barnett get in a key block.

Mark Bonner countered by bringing on Fejiri Okenabirhie and Elias Kachunga with 15 minutes remaining.

Despite their deficit, Fleetwood continued to attack, Liam Bennett dealing with a teasing ball into the box as he scuppered out for a corner.

With two minutes remaining, Shaun Rooney floated in an inciting ball for Marriott who watched his attempt go back across the face of goal and into the side netting.

Lynch was able to deal with Okenabirhie's effort and that led to a counterattack from the Cod Army that saw Omochere rise highest only to head against the crossbar.

That proved to be the last action of the match as Cambridge continue their excellent start to the season.

Man of the match: George Thomas