AFC Wimbledon vs Wrexham preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Wrexham travel to the Cherry Red Records Stadium to face AFC Wimbledon seeking their first EFL League Two win since 2008.

The Dragons experienced mixed fortunes in their first week back in the Football League, slumping to a 5-3 defeat to Milton Keynes Dons in league action before a thrilling penalty shootout win over League One side Wigan Athletic in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

AFC Wimbledon opened their second season back in the fourth tier with a solid 0-0 draw away to Grimsby Town to pick up a point and followed that result with a 2-1 victory over Championship outfit Coventry City in the Carabao Cup.

Team news

AFC Wimbledon

Striker Omar Bugiel was held out of the Dons' win over Coventry but is expected to regain his spot in attack while Alex Bass is expected to make his first start for the club in place of Nikola Tzanev.

Wrexham

Star man Paul Mullin remains sidelined with a punctured lung and continues to recover back in the United States.

Aaron Hayden continues to be the subject of transfer rumors after two solid performances to start the season as he battles a groin injury that has ruled him out.

Center-back Jordan Tunnicliffe also won't make the trip to London due to a back issue while the fitness of Bryce Hosannah will be checked after suffering from a dead leg.

Summer signings Will Boyle and James McClean are available for selection with the latter only held out of the cup tie against Wigan due to a "gentlemen's agreement" made by the two clubs.

Predicted lineups

AFC Wimbledon: Bass; Ogundere, Lewis, Pearce, Johnson; Tilley, Ball, Reeves, McLean; Al-Hamadi, Bugiel

Wrexham: Foster; Forde, Cleworth, Tozer, O'Connell, Mendy; Jones, Young, Davies; Palmer, Dalby

Ones to watch

Ali Al-Hamadi (AFC Wimbledon)

The Iraqi international scored ten goals in 20 appearances after signing from League One side Wycombe Wanderers last January and proved to provide the perfect compliment for Omar Bugiel.

With opposing defenses focused on Bugiel, Al-Hamadi can use his quickness to get in the space available as the form he showed last season would go a long way for the Dons.

James McClean (Wrexham)

It's expected that the Dragons' newest signing will make his club debut in this match most likely as a substitute after being left out of the squad for the cup tie against his former side Wigan.

The Republic of Ireland international adds directness and can still get in behind defenses even at his age, has loads of experience at the highest levels of the English game and his agility is still first-class.

Fans of Wrexham will be excited at the addition of another player that seems perfectly suited for manager Phil Parkinson's style of play.

Previous meetings

AFC Wimbledon and Wrexham have never met in the Football League as all four of their matches have come in the Vanarama National League.

Their last matchup occurred in 2011 when a 76th-minute goal from Mathias Pogba gave the Dragons a 1-0 victory.

There will be no live television coverage of the match but Wrexham will offer live audio on WrexhamPlayer.

Kickoff is set for 3pm UK time.