Hull City 1-1 Bristol City: Wells leaves it late to rescue point for Robins

Bristol City rallied to earn a point against Hull City in a 1-1 draw at the MKM Stadium as Nakhi Wells leveled late in the second half for the Robins.

Ozan Tufan put the Tigers in front after 17 minutes with his fourth goal of the season as he was left unmarked in midfield and converted Liam Delap's cross.

Wells appeared to haul Bristol City level on the stroke of halftime but the goal was ruled out for offsides but he did equalize after an hour although neither side could find a winner.

Story of the match

Bristol City would have what amounted to the first half-chance of the afternoon as Zak Vyner claimed the ball in midfield to pass to Sam Bell but his cross was cut out.

Hull would nearly go in front on 16 minutes as Adama Traore hit the side netting after a neat switch of play and a minute later they were in the lead.

Delap beat Vyner down the right-hand side and pulled back for Tufan who side-footed his shot past Robins goalkeeper Max O'Leary.

The visitors began controlling more of the action, Mark Sykes firing over after Matt Ingram had parried Bell's shot and Joe Williams did the same while Jason Knight and had shots blocked, the latter cleared off the line by Alfie Jones.

Jones then got on the end of Scott Twine's free kick at the back post and although his header beat O'Leary, Vyner was on hand to clear off the line.

The Robins thought they were back on equal footing as Knight carried the ball from the halfway line and his strike deflected into the path of Wells, who finished but the official on the far side signaled for offsides.

Early in the second half Knight met a Kai Naismith corner that he headed wide of the post and Bell crossed low across the face of goal that no one could get on the end of.

As the hour mark approached, Bristol City got their goal. Knight drove through the middle, passed to Sykes on the right and his pinpoint cross found Wells, who was on hand to tap home.

Two minutes later, the Bermudan nearly put the visitors ahead as he forced Ingram into a smart save from another Naismith corner.

At the other end, O'Leary pushed Twine's free-kick over the bar and gathered in the resulting corner. The Bristol City shot-stopper then came off his line to block substitute Aaron Connolly's strike after he was played in one-on-one by Regan Slater.

Harry Cornick, Taylor Gardner- Hickman, on for his Bristol City debut and Andi Weimann came on in a triple change on 76 minutes in place of Wells, Bell and Tanner.

Three minutes after coming on, Weimann re-aggravated the heel injury that had kept him out of action and he was forced to come off with Haydon Roberts taking his place.

As the match neared its conclusion, Jean-Michael Seri intercepted a Robins pass and he found Oscar Estupinan whose powerful shot was well held by O'Leary.

Injury time saw Connolly try a cross-shot that was stopped by O'Leary and at the other end, Ingram stopped Cornick with his feet at the near post and Gardner-Hickman's shot deflected over the crossbar.

Man of the match: Max O'Leary

Kept Bristol City in the match by parrying Jones' header, tipped over Twine's free kick, did really well to keep out Connolly when one-on-one and while they weren't the hardest saves, they were crucial and he handled the ball extremely well throughout the contest.