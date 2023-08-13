Hull City 4-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Tufan hat-trick gives Tigers Yorkshire derby delight

Ozan Tufan etched his name in Yorkshire derby lore as his hat-trick gave Hull City a 4-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at the MKM Stadium.

Wednesday opened the scoring in the final ten minutes of the first half as Dominic Iorfa's low cross took a deflection straight to Juan Delgado, who fired home but Hull leveled in stoppage time through Tufan's penalty.

The Turk's second came in the 58th minute from long range and he completed his hat-trick with a composed finish inside the penalty area.

Substitute Aaron Connolly had the simplest of tap-ins after cutting out Michael Iheikwe's pass before Michael Smith grabbed a consolation goal for the Owls.

The visitors are now winless in their opening two matches on their return to the EFL Championship while the Tigers will head to Blackburn next week full of confidence.

Story of the match

Hull began the game on the front foot with a high tempo and when Regan Slater nicked the ball off of Barry Bannan and Wednesday goalkeeper Devis Vasquez was forced to divert the backpass past the post.

Vasquez was on hand to deny Slater again and Lewie Coyle then drove towards the back post for Liam Delap but he failed to get on the end of the ball.

Jean-Michael Seri fired from distance and the Owls then went in front completely against the run of play, Callum Paterson's free kick sending Iorfa down the right and he crossed low for Delgado, who finished from close range.

Delap did well to keep the ball in play at the byline and his cross cum shot took a wicked deflection off of Bambo Diaby and onto the post, Wednesday with a major letoff.

Jason Lokilo would volley over from Coyle's cross but in first-half stoppage time, the hosts would equalize.

From a corner, Josh Windass elbowed Jacob Greaves in the face and Tufan stepped up to the spot to beat Vasquez into the far corner despite the Wednesday shot-stopper guessing the right way.

The Turkish international then doubled his tally and the Tigers' advantage as his powerful strike nestled into the top left corner.

With 20 minutes to go, another good passage of play by Hull led to Tufan took a pass from Adama Traore and slotted into the bottom corner past the dive of Vasquez to make it 3-1.

After appeals for a handball were waved away, the visitors saw substitute Anthony Musaba's shot blocked by the combination of Coyle, Alfie Jones and Sean McLoughlin.

A poor back pass by the Owls gave the ball to Connolly and he easily tapped home into the empty net.

In second-half stoppage time, Traore had his free kick pushed over the bar by Vasquez and from the ensuing corner, Wednesday nearly put into their own net while Connolly's shot was stopped by Vasquez.

George Byers set up the Owls' consolation goal, feeding Smith who clinially finished when one-on-one with Matt Ingram.

Man of the match: Ozan Tufan

Got better and better as the first half moved along. Calmly finished his penalty for the first goal, produced a stunning strike for the second and showed penalty of composure to complete his hat-trick.

The standing ovation he received from the MKM Stadium crowd was the least he deserved for this display.