Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Hull City: Connolly at the double as Tigers rally past ten-man Rovers

Aaron Connolly scored twice inside the final ten minutes as Hull City won their first away match of the EFL Championship season with a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Blackburn went down a man in the 17th minute as Harry Pickering was judged to have brought down Liam Delap as the last man.

Sam Gallagher would give Rovers a 74th-minute lead as he capitalized on some questionable defending to score from inside the penalty area.

Seven minutes later, Connolly, signed from Brighton over the summer, produced a stunning finish to level and he broke free to calmly finish two minutes from time.

Story of the match

Hull had the first chance of the contest after just seven minutes, Ozan Tufan, who scored a hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday last week, saw his low curling shot parried by Aynsley Pears.

Moments later, Scott Twine shotwed why he waas brought in on a season-long loan from Burnley as he nutmegged Joe Rankin-Costello only to see Pears deny him with his feet.

On 17 minutes, Blackburn were reduced to ten men, a long ball by Tigers goalkeeper Matt Ingram released Delap and Pickering hauled him down as he was getting ready to shoot leaving referee Oliver Langford no choice but to send him off.

Twine was then played through by Jacob Greaves and his cutback found Tufan, whose strike was blocked by Callum Brittain, who came on for Tyhyrs Dolan and moved to Pickering's vacated spot at left-back.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure, Delap's shot going wide off of Dominic Hyam and Greaves heading the ensuing corner wide. At the other end, Rankin-Costello struck over from a tight angle.

Early in the second half, Hull continued to ask questions of their shorthanded hosts, Delap with a strong run and shot that whistled over the crossbar.

After a couple of half-chances that hit the side-netting, Jean-Michael Seri teed up Delap from a four-on-two but the onrushing Pears saved.

Blackburn had very little sustained pressure after going down a man, but Lewis Travis had a go, his shot blocked and Brittain curled wide on the next passage of play.

Against all odds, Rovers went in front. The ball to the feet of Gallagher, his low finish across Ingram nestled into the bottom corner.

Regan Slater had a shot deflected wide, Greaves sent the resulting corner wide and Twine sent his free-kick over the crossbar.

On 81 minutes, the Tigers drew level as a brilliant ball over the top by Seri found Connolly, who volleyed past Pears and onto the roof of the net.

In the final moments, Niall Ennis would hit the post, Ingram stopped Gallagher while one-on-one and Lewie Coyle cleared Ennis' header off the line and Hayden Carter's follow-up was wide.

With two minutes remaining, Hull found a winner as a long pass by Jones found Connolly and he slotted home with his left foot to give the visitors all three points.

Man of the match: Aaron Connolly

Two superb finishes that changed the game. Outstanding performance for his time on the pitch.