Debinha late goal seals win for Brazil over Canada

In the first of a two-game series, Brazil earned a late win thanks to one of its superstars Debinha who scored a late stunner.

This was the first of a four-game sendoff series for Canadian Christine Sinclair who will be retiring at the end of 2023. the two teams will head to Halifax now for the second game on Tuesday, October 31st.

Brazil came out the stronger team controlling most of the possession early on and looking to take the lead. The first shot on target came in the 15th minute for the Brazilians when Cristiane managed a header on target.

Seven minutes later Jesse Fleming who plays for Chelsea in the WSL suffered a knock and was taken out of the game for Julia Grosso who plays for Juventus in Italy.

Cristiane had another chance in the 25th minute but her shot was weak and barely reached the net. Three minutes later Canada thought they scored the opening goal when Grosso found Vanessa Gilles for a header that went in but the offside flag went up.

In the 33rd minute, Adrianna had a chance at goal but the Canadian keeper Kailen Sheridan made a spectacular save to keep the game scoreless.

14 minutes later we saw Nichelle Prince for Canada in a one-on-one situation with the Brazilian keeper Luciana and passed the ball to Adriana Leon whose shot rang off the post and stayed out.

A minute later Rafaelle had a chance for Brazil with a shot on target forcing Sheridan to make another save. In the 62nd minute, Debinha had a wonderful chance with a solid feed from Ary Borges but was denied by Sheridan.

In the dying minutes of extra time Canada pushed for the late goal but Luciana who wasn't asked upon a lot made some key late saves to keep Brazil in the game.

Debinha in the last minute of extra time with a powerful finally managed to beat Sheridan to the delight of the Brazilian fans in attendance.

The next game is scheduled for Tuesday, October 31st at Wanderer's Ground in Halifax.