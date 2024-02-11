ADVERTISEMENT
Ebimpé Olympic Stadium
The match will take place at the Ebimpé Olympic Stadium, located in the city of Ebimpé in Abidjan, the capital of Côte d'Ivoire. The stadium has a capacity of over 60,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2020 as the home of the Ivorian national team.
Referee
Dahane Beida will be the referee for the final, coming from Mauritania. Emiliano dos Santos from Angola and Diana Chikotesha from Zambia will be the assistants. The fourth official, from Morocco, will be Bouchra Karboubi. The VAR will be led by Mahmoud Ashour, from Egypt.
Probable Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast's probable team for the match is: Yahia Fofana, Aurier, Boly, Ndicka and Konan; Kessié, Seri and Seko Fofana; Pépé, Haller and Adingra.
Probable Nigeria!
Nigeria's probable team for the match is: Nwabali, Ajayi, Troos-Ekong and Bassey; Osayi-Samuel, Onyeka, Iwobi and Aina; Simon, Lookman and Osimhen.
Max Force!
Both teams are going into the final without any absentees. Côte d'Ivoire will have the return of Diakite, who was sent off against Mali and missed the semi-final.
José Pereiro!
José Pereiro, Nigeria's coach, tipped the scales in favor of the Ivorians, praising the other team: "Congratulations to Côte d'Ivoire for reaching the final, they are the favorites, but we want to win the AFCON. I want to win the trophy for the people of Nigeria".
Osayi-Samuel!
Nigeria defender Osayi-Samuel spoke about what he expects from the final against Côte d'Ivoire: "If you look at the group, everyone is confident, everyone is looking forward to the game, myself included. They have good players, but as I said, if we focus on ourselves, look at what we can do and how we can hurt them, then I think we have a very good chance of winning the game."
Emerse Faé!
Emerse Faé, coach of Côte d'Ivoire, spoke about the dream of winning the African Cup at home: "Tomorrow, we have a great opportunity to keep the trophy at home. We know that when you organize a tournament, it's difficult to go on and win. We've reached the final and tomorrow we have the chance to achieve that feat and, at the same time, add a third star to the Ivorian orange shirt."
Round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals: Ivory Coast
In the round of 16, on Monday (29), the tie was 1-1 with Senegal, with Diallo opening the scoring and Kessié equalizing, with the match going to penalties, where Côte d'Ivoire won 5-4, with Pépé, Kouamé, Haller, Aurier and Kessié scoring for Côte d'Ivoire, while Koulibaly, Sarr, Dieng and Mané scored for Senegal, but with Niakhaté missing one. On Saturday (3), a 2-1 victory came over Mali in the quarter-finals, with Dorgeles opening the scoring, Adingra equalizing in the last minute and Diakité turning the game around in extra time. And on Wednesday (7), with a 1-0 win over Congo in the semi-finals, Haller scored.
Group Stage: Ivory Coast
The hosts of the competition, Ivory Coast, almost fell in the group stage, where they won one game and lost two others. On the 13th, they won 2-0 against Guinea-Bissau, with goals from Fofana and Krasso. This was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria and a 4-0 thrashing of Equatorial Guinea on the 22nd, with goals from Nsue (2), Ganet and Buyla.
Round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals: Nigeria
We then moved on to the Round of 16, where Nigeria eliminated Cameroon on Saturday (27), winning 2-0 with goals from Lookman, twice. On Friday (2), in the quarter-finals, Nigeria beat Angola 1-0, with Lookman scoring once again. And in the semi-final, played on Wednesday (7), the draw came 1-1 with South Africa, with Troost-Ekong opening the scoring and Mokoena equalizing, where on penalties Nigeria won 4-2. For Nigeria Moffi, Meruno, Troost-Ekong and Iheanacho scored, while Aina missed. For South Africa Mcala and Mayambela scored, while Mokoena and Makgopa missed.
Group Stage: Nigeria
In the group stage, Nigeria won two games and drew one. On January 14, they drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea, with Salvador opening the scoring for Guinea and Osimhen equalizing. On the 18th, against the same Ivory Coast from that final, the victory was 1-0, with Troost-Ekong scoring. And on the 22nd, with another 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau, with a goal from Sangaté.
Group A!
The two finalists came from Group A, where Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria 'shared' the lead with seven points, four clear of Côte d'Ivoire, who qualified in third place due to Nigeria's win over Guinea-Bissau and the draw between Mozambique and Ghana, which left both teams with two points in the other group - and out of the knockout stage as they were not among the best third-placed teams.
