The Premier League title race is reaching a thrilling climax, with champions Manchester City, Liverpool in manager Jurgen Klopp's final season and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squaring off in one of the most thrilling battles the Premier League has seen in many years.

This Sunday, Manchester City and Arsenal meet in a showdown that could go a long way to determining the destination of the Premier League trophy. There will be plenty of match-ups all over the field that could determine the outcome of what will be a fiercely contested game.

Rodri vs Declan Rice

Spaniard Rodri missed the reverse fixture at the Emirates, leading to Manchester City struggling to replace him and losing the midfield battle. Indeed, Pep Guardiola's side have a 0% win rate without him this season, further strengthening the notion that he is very much the glue that holds this iteration of City together.

On the Arsenal side of things, Declan Rice has enjoyed an excellent first season in the North London red and white, fully justifying his £105m price tag that some baulked at before the start of the campaign.

As with the fixture at the Emirates earlier in the season, this game could come down to who wins the midfield battle between these two masters of the position.

This match-up is contingent on Saka passing a late fitness test, but the Arsenal academy product has been in fine form on the right wing this season, with 13 goals and 8 assists in 27 league games. The Englishman is capable of troubling any defence, but Dutchman Aké has been a totem for the sky blues in big games this season.

Erling Haaland vs William Saliba

The Norwegian may be having a quiet season by his standards (If you call 18 goals and 5 assists in 23 games quiet), but his strength, power and runs in behind are a match for any defender. Haaland has been accused of going missing in the bigger games, so a test against the league's best defence and one of its best defenders in Saliba will provide him the platform to disprove that theory. The Frenchman has been exceptional at the heart of the Arsenal rearguard this season, his tandem with Gabriel reminiscent of Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand- Nemanja Vidic axis of yesteryear. Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.

Where the game will be won and lost

Both teams are in superb form and are capable of scoring at any moment. This will be a huge test of how far Arsenal have come since last season, with the Gunners crumbling and losing 4-1 at the Etihad in the midst of relinquishing their control at the top this time last year.

Midfield will be key for both teams, with the superb Declan Rice having one of his best games in an Arsenal shirt in the corresponding fixture at the Emirates against a albeit Rodriless Manchester City. With the Spaniard in the side, the sky blues are a different proposition, and with home advantage added to the mix, City have to be favourites to edge this tantalising encounter.