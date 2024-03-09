Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, in a game whichh could decide the fate of the 2023/24 Premier League title race. It is a fixture that guarantees drama, goals and the highest quality football in the world. Only a point separates the teams at the top of the Premier League, and third-place Arsenal will be keeping a keen eye on proceedings at Anfield.

Team News:

This season has been a rollercoaster for Liverpool regarding injuries, and every time a player returns from injury, another seems to receive one. The major news for Klopp’s men is the return of talisman Mohamed Salah, who featured in last night’s Europa League game against Sparta. The Egyptian has 11 goals in 17 appearances against Manchester City, and scored twice against them last season. Their major injury concern is Ibrahima Konate, who was withdrawn in the 50th minute last night. Klopp confirmed it was a ‘precaution’, but he was very vague as to whether the defender will be fit for Sunday. Klopp did confirm that Joe Gomez will be fit for the clash. Long-term absentees Matip, Allison, Jota, Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Gravenberch, Bajcetic and Thiago remain sidelined.

Photo by Liverpool FC

Allison Becker, one of Liverpool's many absentees - Image via Liverpool FC

Only Jack Grealish is 100% ruled out for Manchester City on Sunday, as the Englishman has re-aggravated a hip injury. Summer signings Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes will be assessed in the coming days in the build-up to the game, but are likely to make the matchday squad. Injuries undoubtedly favour Manchester City this weekend, and the Champions have done fantastically to keep their top players fit.

Form:

Liverpool come into this game in fantastic form. They have won seven games in a row in all competitions, and have only lost once in their last 19 games. Despite this, their performances have not been fantastic, and multiple last-minute winners in recent weeks have turned disappointing showings into excellent results. These results probably do not reflect how Liverpool have played, but winning games while playing poorly is what the best teams do. Jurgen Klopp’s team still sit at the top of the Premier League with 63 points, just a single point above Manchester City. In their last Premier League outing, a contentious 99th minute winner by Darwin Nunez rescued a victory for Liverpool. They will certainly have to raise their performance level if they have any chance of beating an unbelievable Manchester City team.

Despite trailing Liverpool by one point, the inevitability of Manchester City during title run-ins has come into full effect in recent weeks. They dominated local rivals Manchester United in their last Premier League fixture, finishing the game with 73% possession and a 3-1 victory. Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in 20 games, and have scored 54 goals during this period. They have scored an average of 2.3 goals per game this season, and only conceded an average of 1.0 goals. They will be full of confidence as they prepare to face leaders Liverpool, especially with the injury concerns their opponents will face.

Photo By Eurosport

Head2Head:

Since 2010, Liverpool and Manchester City have played each other 38 times. Liverpool have been victorious 16 times, Manchester City 12 times and there have been 10 draws. Last season, they faced each other on four occasions in all competitions, with both teams winning two games each. This season, the fixture finished 1-1. Erling Haaland put Manchester City ahead 27th minute, but Trent Alexander-Arnold equalised with 10 minutes to go.

Photo by Getty Images

Erling Haaland and Trent Alexander-Arnold battle in the 1-1 draw earlier this season - Image via Getty

Predicted lineups:

Liverpool:

Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

If Ibrahima Konate is indeed not fit for the clash, this is the most probable lineup for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. Caoimhin Kelleher has been a revolution in recent weeks, and the absence of Allison Becker has hardly been felt, which is a ridiculous statement. Despite his unfortunate own goal against Sparta, 20-year-old Conor Bradley will be in line for what will be the toughest test of his career so far. In Konate’s absence, it is a debate as to who partners Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of defence. I believe Klopp will opt for the experience of Joe Gomez over youngster Jarell Quansah, especially considering the calibre of striker they will face. In midfield, Liverpool finally have their starting trio fit and ready to start. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister both got on the score sheet mid-week in Europe, and combined with Wataru Endo they will be crucial for Liverpool if they are to win at the weekend. The most notable team news is the inclusion of Mohamed Salah. Liverpool’s Egyptian king has been sorely missed since his injury sustained at AFCON, and having him back will provide a major boost. Another key inclusion is Darwin Nunez, who practically picks himself in Liverpool’s current team. The Uruguayan has 17 goals and assists in the Premier League this season.

Manchester City:

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Foden, Silva, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Haaland

In the potential absence of natural left-sided forwards Grealish and Doku, it is probable that Julian Alvarez will start on Sunday. The rest of the lineup picks itself, and it is likely that they will be largely unchanged from their derby day victory last week. The combination of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland has been deadly this season, and the pair have 28 Premier League goals and assists between them.

It promises to be a dramatic encounter, and with so much on the line for both teams, tensions will be at an all time high. Will Jurgen Klopp begin a fairytale goodbye, or will his nemesis Pep Guardiola put an early end to his farewell parade? In what could very well be the last meeting between the two, the Spaniard will be hoping to end their battle with a victory and yet another Premier League trophy, while Klopp will be looking to finally beat his rival to the title, something he has only done once in England.