Carli Lloyd signs with Manchester City

Carli Lloyd, a midfielder for the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) and the Houston Dash, has signed a contract to play for Manchester City FC. Carli will continue her career with the Houston Dash for the 2017 NWSL season at the conclusion of the FA Women’s Super League Spring Series and UEFA Champion’s League tournament in June. The schedules have not yet been released for the 2017 NWSL season, but it is expected to begin in mid-April. If that hold true, Lloyd will miss preseason with the Dash and their first three months of play.

Comments from Houston Dash Coach

Houston Dash head coach, Randy Waldrum, had this to say about Carli missing the first part of the NWSL season, “Carli and I spoke this weekend and she informed me of an opportunity to play for Manchester City as they chase a Champions League trophy. It will involve her missing the first part of the NWSL season with her returning to the Dash in early June. I’m disappointed that she will not be with the team as we start the season, but I wished her all the best with her decision.”

Words from Lloyd

Lloyd expressed her gratitude for this opportunity and excitement for what lies ahead, “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Manchester City, a club which is leading the development of women’s football both on and off the pitch… Having played in the U.S. throughout my career, the chance to fulfill a long-held ambition, to test myself in a new footballing environment, as well as well as playing in the Champions League, is something I am relishing.”

Fifa Player of the Year

Lloyd was awarded back to back FIFA Player of the Year awards in 2015 and 2016. Lloyd is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a Women’s World Cup winner. Lloyd is often recognized for her hat-trick in the 2015 World Cup final against Japan. Lloyd and the USWNT went on to win the tournament with a 5-2 victory over Japan.

Joining Teammates

Three of Lloyd’s past and present USWNT teammates are also playing overseas and forgoing part of the 2017 NWSL season. Alex Morgan announced in December 2016 that she would spend time playing in France for Olympique Lyonnais. Morgan had been pursued for some time by Lyon. She will return to her NWSL club, Orlando Pride, in June at the conclusion of her season with Lyon. Heather O’Reilly will also miss the start of the NWSL season, as she just signed with Arsenal Ladies through the conclusion of their season. O’Reilly is expected to return to her club, FC Kansas City, sometime in June. Crystal Dunn also recently moved overseas to play soccer. Dunn signed with Chelsea Ladies Football Club, however, Dunn will not return to the NWSL in 2017. Dunn’s contract with Chelsea L.F.C is through 2018.

