Orlando Pride finalize roster for 2017 NWSL season

The Pride are ready to make strides past their first year as an expansion team | Source: orlandocitysc.com

Earlier this week, along with the other clubs in the NWSL, the Orlando Pride announced their finalized 20-player roster for the upcoming 2017 season (this was after slimming the preseason roster down to 25). The headlining signing on the roster came a few days ago when the Pride officially confirmed their acquisition of the star Brazilian striker Marta, who will be coming from FC Rosengard and will be playing a full season for the Pride (as long as all her visa paperwork comes through on time).

The Pride also signed two of their 2017 College Draft picks: midfielder Nickolette Driesse and forward Danica Evans. The players not currently adding to the roster are defender Mckenzie Berryhill, who was placed on the season-ending injury list and who will not compete in the 2017 season. Rookie Rachel Hill will be finishing school at the University of Connecticut before joining the team at an unknown later date, and famed USWNT forward Alex Morgan will be joining the team at the end of her loan to French team Olympique Lyonnais. As well, in order to ultimately make room for Marta, the Pride waived Sarah Hagen, who was subsequently picked up and signed by the Houston Dash.

The Orlando Pride take on the Portland Thorns in their season opener at 3:00 pm EST on April 15th.

Defender Steph Catley will be returning for the 2017 campaign | Source: osjsoccer.com



2017 Orlando Pride Roster:



GOALKEEPERS (2): Aubrey Bledsoe, Ashlyn Harris (FED-USA)



DEFENDERS (8): Laura Alleway (INTL-AUS), Mckenzie Berryhill (SEI), Steph Catley (INTL-AUS), Monica Hickmann Alves (INTL-BRA), Alanna Kennedy (INTL-AUS), Ali Krieger (FED-USA), Cami Levin, Toni Pressley



MIDFIELDERS (5): Nickolette Driesse, Kristen Edmonds, Maddy Evans, Camila Martins Pereira (INTL-BRA), Dani Weatherholt



FORWARDS (7): Christina Burkenroad, Danica Evans, Jamia Fields, Alex Morgan (FED-USA, OOM), Jasmyne Spencer, Chioma Ubogagu, Marta Vieira da Silva (INTL-BRA, OOM)