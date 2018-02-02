Dash re-sign three; Lose two

Dash goalkeeper Bianca Henninger earns her first shuout of the season. | Photo: Keeper Notes

The Houston Dash re-signed three players and announced the departure of two others on Friday afternoon. The Dash hold on to midfielders Caity Heap and Cami Privett as well as goalkeeper Bianca Henninger.

Impact felt

Heap was a signed as a non-roster invitee before the 2016 season and has been on the roster since. She made six appearances in 2016 and had 13 last season. She appeared in 80 games and scored 13 goals in college for Texas Tech.

Privett paid $75 in 2015 to attend the Dash’s open tryout. She was invited to attend Dash pre-season and made the roster, making her NWSL debut in May 2015. She has made 32 career appearances in her three years. She played at UC Irvine in college.

Henninger had both domestic and international experience. She has a cap with the Mexico women’s national team and has been called-in several times. The Santa Clara graduate is one of two Dash players who were on the roster during the inaugural season. She has 20 appearances with the team.

Houston Dash forward Sarah Hagen (9) is defensed by three Boston Breakers players during the second half of the game at BBVA Compass Stadium Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Houston. Houston Dash defeated Boston Breakers 1-0. | Photo: Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle

Bidding Farewell to Two

The Dash are losing two players this upcoming season. Forward Sarah Hagen and midfielder Meghan Cox are leaving the team.

Hagen has announced that she is retiring from professional soccer and taking a job with Orlando City youth soccer. The player nicknamed “Apple” signed with FC Bayern Munich right out of college. She then signed with FC Kansas City in 2014, playing there for two seasons. She spent the 2016 season with the Orlando Pride before being waived in April 2017. The Dash signed her in April and she made 18 appearances, scoring two goals this season.

Cox is returning to the University of Virginia to complete her degree. She signed with the Portland Thorns in before the 2017 season but was waived and picked up by the Dash in August.