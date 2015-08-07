ATP Citi Open: Isner Leads Three Americans Rock Creek Park Quarters

In the final match of Thursday, American John Isner rallied his way past Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 7-6(6).

The Georgia native got off to a hot start breaking in the very first game on his first break point opportunity. Isner would go on to hold only to be interrupted by rain as play was suspended for an hour and a half in the middle of the third game.

The rain delay didn't seem to affect either players momentum when play resumed, but Vasek couldn't recover from the early break and ultimately went on to lose the first set 6-4

Pospisil would hold steady in the second showing no signs of letting up in the second set to force a tie break. Unable to force a third set Isner eventually edged the Canadian 8-6 in the breaker.

Isner fired 10 aces, only dropping 2 points on first serve in the match in the 1 hour and 37 minute contest. Pospisil only maintained a 50 percent average on first serves in compared to Isner's 65 percent.

In the pair's 4th head-to-head meeting, Isner leveled it out 2-2 with their last meeting being over a year ago at the Rogers Cup where Pospisil took it in 3 sets.

The American is currently in hot form, going into the quarterfinals on a 6 match winning streak including his third straight title at the BB&T title her won in Georgia last week. Isner currently sits at the top of the US Open Series standings.

One of four seeds left in the draw, Isner moves onto the quarterfinals where he takes on world number 86 Ricardas Berankis who earlier in the day took out Andy Murray's conqueror Teymuraz Gabashvili 6-4 7-5.

A runner up at the Citi Open a year ago, the Canadian travels to Montreal where he has been granted a wild card into the main draw of the Rogers Cup.

The big-serving American is joined by Jack Sock and Steve Johnson in the quarterfinals