Daniel Nestor Captures 1000th Career Win Milestone In Sydney

Daniel Nestor achieved a milestone no other doubles player has achieved in the history of the ATP World Tour. On Monday, the former world number one doubles player won his 1000th doubles match with a 6-4, 6-4 win with partner Marcelo Melo of Brazil during their first round match against Jeremy Chardy and Leander Paes at the Apia Sydney International.

ATP World Tour

The 43-year-old Canadian was ecstatic about reaching the 1000th milestone in his interview with ATPWorldTour.com. He said winning in Sydney was special since it’s the same place where he won his Olympic gold medal with partner Sebastien Lareau in 2000.

“It’s really special getting a thousand wins here in Sydney. It’s very special also to have my family here, making the long trip to Australia from the cold weather in Canada,” Nestor said. “A special moment like this it’s really important to share with others, the people that have been with me through thick and thin and through most of the victories so I really appreciate it.”

The former doubles world number one was satisfied for having won the match and got the significant moment out of they way because it started to hang over his head since last year’s Paris Masters last year. He was also pleased to get the win since his family planned to go back to Canada on Monday.

“They didn’t want to leave empty handed, obviously. They came all this way to see this moment so I feel fortunate to have given it to them and for myself obviously to have this opportunity to also get it out of the way because it starts hanging over your head a little bit,” the Canadian said.

His wife Natasha said in the interview that he’s been talking about him being the first player to get to 999 and that it would be bad if he got injured or died at that number.

The 1000 win feat has only been achieved by three other players – Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, and Roger Federer – all in singles. The Bryan Brothers are the two closest players to follow Nestor’s milestone in the doubles with Mike Bryan at 970 and his brother Bob Bryan at 956.

Doubles Players Congratulate Nestor

Daniel Nestor wins Olympic Gold in Sydney 2000 with Sebastian Lareau. (GETTY IMAGES/ Clive Brunskill)

During his 23 seasons in the tour, Nestor has played with 33 different partners. He has found success with four partners – Mark Knowles, Nenad Zimonjic, Max Mirnyi, and Lareau. He won eight majors (career Grand Slam), 80 titles, an Olympic gold medal with the four all throughout his career. His record stands at 1000-412.

Knowles congratulated his former partner on his milestone win. “He has had a remarkably long career and has been able to achieve tremendous success throughout. I was fortunate to be on the same side of the net with Daniel for so many of those victories,” Knowles told ATPWorldTour.com. “He continues to adapt to a changing environment and finds motivation where others might not. One thousand wins is nothing short of spectacular. Congratulations!"

His other former partner Zimonjic also praised the Canadian’s 1000th win. “He’s won pretty much everything, a legend of our sport. He’s an example to the rest of us that if you stay professional if you still enjoy it if you love the game you can try to keep playing longer. I’m really, really happy for him,” he told ATPWorldTour.com.

The Bryan brothers also shared their admiration to Nestor’s milestone. “He’s one of the most talented players to ever play the game of doubles – his slinky lefty serve, his hands around the net, great return, great athlete and he’s stil l playing at age 43,” Mike Bryan said to ATPWorldTour.com. Bob Bryan said he’ll be in the Hall of Fame soon for the Canadian has done for the sport.

What's Next For Nestor

For this season, Nestor expressed that he would love to win one more Grand Slam and get a Davis Cup title that is the only title the Canadian hasn’t won yet. Nestor also said that he’s not sure if he’ll be competing for the Olympics this year. There was a report in December that Vasek Pospisil, his partner in the London Olympics, intends to play with Milos Raonic this summer.

In the interview, Nestor, currently ranked 18th in the doubles, revealed that this could be his last year on tour, however, he said that there are plans to play in few events next year. No. three seed Nestor and Melo will play the winner of Kubot/Matkowski vs. Lopez/Seppi match. The Canadian is looking to defend his Sydney title for the third time.

Watch the full interview below: