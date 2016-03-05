Break Point Podcast: Davis Cup Participation Should Matter For Rio

It is an Olympic year, and players will be desperate to represent their country in the race to step onto the podium and receive a medal.

The Davis Cup should be the criteria for selection, the players that fight tooth and nail for their nation in the teams tournament should be eligible for selection rather than the players who just waltz up and expect to be picked.

Who are these players?

Stan Wawrinka is a prime example, he is a top player who could have easily helped Switzerland against Italy this weekend. Instead the Swiss find themselves 2-0 down in a tie where they would be expected win easily with two of the top four players in the world.

Roger Federer being injured does not help, and that may have swayed Wawrinka's mind in his decision to play, but none the less, he should of.

The players like Marco Chiudinelli, or Paolo Lorenzi for Italy, deserve the call up to play in the Olympics. Chiudinelli has always made himself available for Davis Cup duties for Switzerland, while the Italian has had to work harder than anyone for his call up.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Fabio Fognini could have played for the Italians, but was injured. It seems as though players are too comfortable in assuming that they will just play in Rio.

There is still passion out there

This weekend fans have seen Lleyton Hewitt and Jarkko Nieminen come out of retirement to help their nation, that establishes the passion that should be held for representing someone's nation.

Why don't some of these active players share the same lust to pull on their country's colours? It seems like unfair that players will only either play crucial ties, or just be automtically selected to play in the Olympics.

Others like some of the aforementioned players deserve to be taking part in Rio, as they are the ones who have not taken the opportunity for granted.

Look at the French Team

The French team deserves to have four spots in the Olympics, with the nation's top four players taking part in this weekend's Davis Cup action. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Richard Gasquet, Gilles Simon and Gael Monfils have all displayed the passion they all have for their nation. The culture in the French team is close to one of the best ever, and the passion of captain Yannick Noah is close to that of Hewitt.

There is a lot to learn for the rest of the world, show the passion for your nation and you will be rewarded with Olympic selection. It is ridiculous that some players will not play Davis Cup and still expect to be at one of the biggest global sporting events.