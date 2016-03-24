WTA Miami: Petra Kvitova Battles Past Irina Falconi In Miami Open Opener.

Petra Kvitova had started the 2016 season in the worst way, as she found herself ill during the Australian swing and later in February she parted ways with long time coach David Kotyza. The results of the Czech had not been equivalent of her level. Last week in Indian Wells though she had an open draw,which she exploited, even if she did not play high quality tennis at all, to make the quarterfinals.

In Miami, she opened up against Irina Falconi, an easy opponent that she ended up routing without much trouble, seeming in better shape than in Indian Wells.

Kvitova races through the first set

The match started balanced with both players holding in the first two games, but with Kvitova making the difference and holding a break point in her counterpart's serve. The Czech was the aggressor from the start and she was controlling the rallies. Quickly, she got the break and never looked back as she won five straight games to close out the set 6-1.

She may not have started that well, but Kvitova soon found her rhythm and the next couple of games were completely convincing, probably marking this as one of her best sets in 2016, if not the best. Also, she seemed to have applied more variety in her game and she showcased great net play.

Petra nailing a forehand during the match. Photo:Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Kvitova Gets Job Done after More Competitive Second Set

The second set started with two comfortable holds and with the Czech taking the break advantage soon for 3-1. This time, however, Falconi did not let her counterpart escape, holding for 3-2 before Kvitova held on her own to make it 4-2. The American then held to love again and after a huge game on Kvitova's serve, in which the Czech served three double faults, she broke back for 4-all.

Falconi showed she was here to play though and that she would not give up. From the other side of the net, the Czech was determined to close it out quickly and not fall in the trap of spending too much time on court as in Indian Wells. A long game on Falconi's serve would follow. Both players were giving everything they had. Like this, Kvitova broke with her fifth break point of the game and then she went on and served it out. It was an amazing performance by the two-time Wimbledon Champion, especially considering her form lately. She seemed more energetic on court and her confidence after a good run in Miami made her shine on court.

Kvitova first pumping after winning a point. Photo:Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

The stats

The most impressive stat of Kvitova's win was her first serve points won. Despite only having 52 percent of her first serves in, she lost only three points behind them. That's why she faced only one break point in the whole match as well. Falconi, however, did good work when her opponent had second serves, but obviously it was not enough. Here are the highlights of the encounter.

Kvitova will now face Ekaterina Makarova,a player who has been in a slump lately ,but still was able to pull through a tough three setter against Lesia Tsurenko.