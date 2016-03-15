Comparing The Stars: The Ultimate Comparison Between Tennis And Soccer's Finest Players
Messi and Federer in a Gillette commercial. Photo Source: Gillette

Tennis and soccer. Two totally different sports in terms of how they’re played. One is more popularly known for having a team, fielded with 11 players on the pitch. The other has a court and two players on opposite ends of the net, in most cases, battling it out to figure out who is the superior of the two.

Despite their differences, the personalities and type of players are very similar. We delve into the world of tennis and soccer as we compare some of the game’s best and rising stars.

Roger Federer-Lionel Messi

This is simpler than it looks. Both men are considered one of the, if not the world’s best or have been anointed as the greatest player of this generation or the Greatest of All-Time (GOAT). How do these two stack up? Well, both men just make the impossible look so effortless. Countless times we’ve seen Messi dribble through defenses alone before scoring a phenomenal goal, and Federer does the same, turning the tide on a point in which he has no business winning.