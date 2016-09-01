Break Point Podcast: US Open Preview

Join the Break Point Podcast team as they preview the final Grand Slam of the year.

Ryan, Josh, Joel, and Val discuss the latest Bernard Tomic controversy against Damir Dzumhur, along with another Nick Kyrgios on court attitude complaint.

The panel also preview the rest of the tournament and who they consider to be the favorites to contend for the title, with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray the favorites on the men's side, while Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber are the favorites on the women's side.

All that and more on the new, Break Point Podcast.

