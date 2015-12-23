Thanasi Kokkinakis: The Real Future Of Australian Tennis

We flashback to the second round of the 2015 US Open. The then 22-year-old Australian Bernard Tomic was taking on his countryman and veteran 34-year-old Lleyton Hewitt in what was his final tournament at Flushing Meadows. After leading two sets to love, the troublesome Tomic found himself in a jam after conceding back-to-back sets to Hewitt to level the match. Tomic won the match, and him finding a way to win signaled a changing of the guard of tennis in Australia.

For all of his career, Hewitt didn’t have many challengers to his throne as the “King” of Australian tennis. Early in his career, Mark Philippoussis was the man to challenge his throne, but he never reached the heights that good ole “Rusty” did. Now with Hewitt retiring at the upcoming Australian Open, three men eye to become the new “King” of Aussie Tennis.