US Open: Rafael Nadal battles past Andreas Seppi under Arthur Ashe roof

Rafael Nadal was impressive in his second round win at the US Open, defeating Andreas Seppi 6-0, 7-5, 6-1. The match was much more competitive than the score suggests. Each game in the opening set was very close, with Seppi having opportunities in every Nadal service game but unable to take them. Nadal did the opposite on the Italian's serve, fighting through each return game successful and winning the first seven games of the match.

The roof closed half way through the second set as the rain began to fall, meaning that Nadal will go down in the history books as the first man to hit a ball in practice, win a point and win a match under the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof. The roof closing didn't affect the conditions in a tightly contested second set where the world number eighty-seven was beginning to take his chances, but Nadal was too strong in the end. Seppi ran out of steam in the third set, as the two-time champion cruised into the third round for the tenth time.

Deceptive Scoreline

In the opening game of the set, the Italian number three had opportunities on the Nadal serve, but the Spaniard grinds out the hold by winning four straight points from 0-30. The pressure switched straight to Seppi in the following game as the Nadal forehand starts firing. The Italian manages to save one break point to get back to deuce, but a trademark forehand down the line followed by a loose shot from Seppi which hands Nadal the break. More chances come for Seppi in the third game as some solid groundstrokes bring up double break point.

The Italian pushes hard in a twenty-five shot rally, but great defense from Nadal saves the first break point and the second comes and goes as the Spaniard closes down the net and consolidates the break. Strong returning and a Seppi double fault give Nadal the double break and a commanding lead in the first set. Although he has very little to show for it, the Italian continues to fight and test Nadal in his service games by getting a lot of balls back. By now the Spaniard has found his range and fights impressively through another service game. It looked as if Seppi's first hold of the match would come as he served to stay in the set, hurrying to 30-0, but the world number four had other ideas. A grueling game which seen three game points come and go for Seppi, eventually goes the way of Nadal, as he steals the set by chasing down a drop shot and flicking it back cross court and out of reach of Seppi.

Brutal Battle

A much more competitive second set begins with an impressive hold from Nadal, winning five straight points and clawing back from 0-40 to save the break. In the eighth game of the match, Seppi finally manages to get his first hold of the match with some big serving to get out of trouble. The Italian continues the momentum into the next game where he finally gets a breakthrough on the Nadal serve. His luck doesn’t last long as he is unable to consolidate, with Nadal breaking back immediately. After another couple of shared holds of serve, we saw the roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium close during a match for the first time. Nadal, the first player to practice under the roof, became the first player to win a game under the roof.

The slight change of conditions not affecting his signature scorching forehand. Nadal's unwavering defense gave him the break in the next game in brutal thirty shot baseline rally, Seppi's powerful hitting being soaked up by the Spaniard. The world number eighty-one still wasn't giving up as he denied Nadal a set point and broke straight back, holding comfortably afterward to level the set at 5-5. Any signs of a comeback from Seppi were stomped out by Nadal as he found his best to break for the set at 7-5 after over an hour.

Closing out with ease

Nadal's confidence continued to build as he entered the final set. His powerful groundstrokes were too much for a deflated Seppi. The Spaniard upped his aggression, continued to absorb the power of Seppi's shots and stay strong on serve, only allowing the Italian six points on return in the final set. Only one more hold of serve would come Seppi's way as Nadal eased his way through the third set 6-1 in half an hour.