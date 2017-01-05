WTA Auckland: Julia Goerges completes insane comeback against Caroline Wozniacki to reach semifinals

To close out the quarterfinals day, the best seed still remaining in the tournament, Caroline Wozniacki, stepped on the court to battle out with a well-known opponent in the person of Julia Goerges for a spot in the semifinals of the ASB Classic. After having lost 9 of the first 10 games of the match, the German came to life to achieve the upset.

Wozniacki starts strong and takes advantage of the Goerges' unforced errors to wrap up the first set 6-1

Starting on her serve, Wozniacki did not really have to force her talent to win the first three games of the match as Goerges was giving every single point away. A lot of double faults coming from the racket of the German handed her opponent a second break of serve which allowed Wozniacki to go 5-0 up after only a few minutes of play. In the 6th game, Goerges leaned on some good first serves to get on the scoreboard. But the 3rd seed did not falter while serving for the set, wrapping it up in 24 minutes thanks to another messy return from Goerges.

Julia Goerges encourages herself against Wozniacki | Source: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Julia Goerges eventually comes to life after 11 games to serve a moral bagel set to Wozniacki

After a sloppy performance in the first set, it was expected to see Goerges raise her game a bit but it was absolutely not the case as she lost her opening service game to love. From her side, Wozniacki stayed very solid and kept on holding her service games very easily without having to face any break point. In the third game, Goerges handed a new break of serve which sounded like the end of a new semifinal hope for her. But against all the odds, the giant-killer German managed to turn the match around. Starting with a solid hold of serve at 0-3 down, Goerges won some interesting rallies in the 4th game to earn one of the two breaks back. She eventually levelled up the match at 3-3 with another break of serve, giving the spectators the hope of a fight. After saving a new break point in the seventh game, the German displayed some amazing attack skills to take control of the match for the first time. At 4-3 up, the German hit some tremendous forehand winners to win a fifth straight game and completely change the course of the contest. While serving for the set, Goerges played even better and closed it out with a new ace. Wozniacki could do nothing but smile at this fight back as she found herself without any solution to overpower the German.

Goerges keeps the momentum and achieves the unthinkable comeback after one hour and forty-seven minutes

After a bathroom break, Wozniacki came back on the court with the hope to turn things around. She started off the deciding set well by holding her serve easily. Goerges then held hers with as much ease as Wozniacki to level things up to 1-1. In the third game, the unseeded player increased her level a bit more to make Wozniacki spectator of her winners and more importantly to take the first break of the decider. From 2-1 to 4-1, Goerges did not lose one single point: it was raining winners and aces on the centre court. The crowd really got into the fight and the atmosphere became electric. However, from 5-1 up, Julia Goerges cracked a bit under pressure and let the third seed come back with a break back. In the 10th game, Goerges eventually pulled herself together to seal the victory and complete an incredible comeback with a new ace down the tee. Final score: 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Julia Goerges hits a volley | Source: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Goerges to face Ana Konjuh next

After that tremendous win, Julia Goerges will have to fight against a new seed, Ana Konjuh, to earn her spot in the final. The Croatian teenager did not have to use a lot of energy in her quarterfinal match as she won against Naomi Osaka by retirement after 19 minutes. This matchup between Goerges and Konjuh will be very interesting: they have met only once before and Goerges had won after a close three-setter.