WTA Bronx Open Day 2 wrapup: Petkovic upsets Zhang; Giorgi, Siniakova among others to advance

The Bronx Open continued on Monday with the completion of the first round. The field of 30 was trimmed to 16 as the four seeded players to see action split their matches.

Zhang, Putintseva fall; Siniakova, Muchova move on

The highest seed to play was fourth seeded Shuai Zhang as she took on Andrea Petkovic. The German scored her first win since Eastbourne with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph for her third win in as many meetings against the Chinese.

Seventh seed Yulia Putintseva also lost as Chinese qualifier Lin Zhu pulled off the upset by a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win, the Kazakh needing treatment for her shoulder late in the first set.

The two seeded Czech players were more fortunate as fifth seed Katerina Siniakova knocked out Yafan Wang and tenth seed Karolina Muchova beat Viktoria Kuzmova 7-5, 6-2.

Siniakova serves during her opening round win/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL USA

Ninth seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich was also victorious, pounding Polona Hercog 6-3, 6-1 while Camila Giorgi had little difficulty in beating Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 6-2.

Qualifiers, lucky loser Blinkova battle into round two

It was a good day for qualifiers Anastasia Potapova, Fiona Ferro and Magda Linette. The 18-year old Russian came from a set down to defeat Alison Van Uytvanck 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, the Frenchwoman blasted lucky loser Viktorija Golubic 6-0, 6-1 and the Pole got by fellow qualifier Kaia Kanepi 6-2, 7-5.

Potapova is into round two after rallying past Van Uytvanck/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL USA

Less fortunate was Laura Siegemund as the German lost a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 decision to Mihaela Buzarnescu as well as Jil Teichmann, knocked out by Kristie Ahn. Anna Blinkova was the only lucky loser to advance, easing past Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-0.

Chan sisters, Jurak/Martinez Sanchez reach doubles quarterfinals

Doubles action also continued as second seeds Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan were near perfect in a 6-0, 6-1 rout of Kuzmova and Sasnovich.

Third seeds Darija Jurak and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez had a much tougher time, edging the Australian team of Monique Adamczak and Storm Sanders 2-6, 6-4, [11-9].

Elsewhere, fourth seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Alicja Rosolska were upset by ​​​​​​​Raluca Olaru ​​​​​​​6-1, 6-3, Gasparyan and Monica Niculescu advanced past ​​​​​​​Su-Wei Hsieh and Yei-Chieh Hsieh ​​​​​​​6-1, 7-5. Americans Kristie Ahn and ​​​​​​​Vania King edged Ying-Ying Duan and ​​​​​​​Renata Voracova 7-5, 4-6, [10-8].