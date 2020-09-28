French Open: Marton Fucsovics stuns Daniil Medvedev

Marton Fucsovics produced the biggest upset in the men's draw at the French Open so far with a 6-4, 7-6 (1), 2-6, 6-1 victory in the first round over fourth seed Daniil Medvedev, who committed 44 unforced errors in the loss.

The Hungarian picked up his first career win over a top ten player after losing his previous 14 matches while dropping the Russian's career record at Roland Garros to 0-4 with an array of slices, big serves, and punishing groundstrokes.

Fucsovics produces aggressive display, plays fearless tennis to oust Medvedev

Medvedev had to be alert immediately, saving a break point in the opening game of the match and again in the seventh game to stay in front 4-3. Fucsovics closed fast and at 4-4, he earned another break chance after the Russian missed a drop shot.

After the fourth seed successfully made a drop shot, Fucsovics re-dropped him to which no reply was offered. Serving for the set, the Hungarian hit a forehand winner up at net and closed it out with an ace to take the early lead.

Fucsovics frustrated Medvedev all match long/Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The second set saw breaks in the first three games with Fucsovics coming out of the exchange on top 2-1. After saving break points to consolidate his lead, Medvedev rallied to pull even at 4-4. Neither man was threatened the rest of the set and a tiebreaker would decide it.

After trading early minibreaks, the key moment came with the world number 63 ahead 4-3. A backhand miss by Medvedev followed by a forehand wide made it 6-3 and smashing his racquet in frustration, the Russian received a point penalty, which cost him the set as he had gotten a warning for a verbal obscenity earlier in the match.

After a change in clothes, the fourth seed responded with a break to open the third set and after a rasping crosscourt backhand that could only be returned into the net, Medvedev was ahead by a double break at 4-1.

Medvedev played a sloppy match to remain winless in Paris/Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

After saving a pair of break points to hold for 5-1 he closed out the set two games later when Fucsovics hit a forehand into the net to cut the deficit in half. The momentum was short-lived as the Hungarian went back on the attack and he coaxed a backhand error out of Medvedev to go up 2-0 in the fourth set.

A battling hold gave the world number 63 a 4-1 lead and after Medvedev skittered a backhand wide, Fucsovics held a commanding 5-1 advantage. Serving for the match, he had little difficulty and following a backhand slice error by the Russian, the Hungarian moved on after three hours, 17 minutes of play.