French Open: Marton Fucsovics stuns Daniil Medvedev

Marton Fucsovics produced the biggest upset in the men's draw at the French Open so far with a 6-4, 7-6 (1), 2-6, 6-1 victory in the first round over fourth seed Daniil Medvedev, who committed 44 unforced errors in the loss.
The Hungarian picked up his first career win over a top ten player after losing his previous 14 matches while dropping the Russian's career record at Roland Garros to 0-4 with an array of slices, big serves, and punishing groundstrokes.
Fucsovics produces aggressive display, plays fearless tennis to oust Medvedev
Medvedev had to be alert immediately, saving a break point in the opening game of the match and again in the seventh game to stay in front 4-3. Fucsovics closed fast and at 4-4, he earned another break chance after the Russian missed a drop shot.
After the fourth seed successfully made a drop shot, Fucsovics re-dropped him to which no reply was offered. Serving for the set, the Hungarian hit a forehand winner up at net and closed it out with an ace to take the early lead.
The second set saw breaks in the first three games with Fucsovics coming out of the exchange on top 2-1. After saving break points to consolidate his lead, Medvedev rallied to pull even at 4-4. Neither man was threatened the rest of the set and a tiebreaker would decide it.
After trading early minibreaks, the key moment came with the world number 63 ahead 4-3. A backhand miss by Medvedev followed by a forehand wide made it 6-3 and smashing his racquet in frustration, the Russian received a point penalty, which cost him the set as he had gotten a warning for a verbal obscenity earlier in the match.
After a change in clothes, the fourth seed responded with a break to open the third set and after a rasping crosscourt backhand that could only be returned into the net, Medvedev was ahead by a double break at 4-1.
After saving a pair of break points to hold for 5-1 he closed out the set two games later when Fucsovics hit a forehand into the net to cut the deficit in half. The momentum was short-lived as the Hungarian went back on the attack and he coaxed a backhand error out of Medvedev to go up 2-0 in the fourth set.
A battling hold gave the world number 63 a 4-1 lead and after Medvedev skittered a backhand wide, Fucsovics held a commanding 5-1 advantage. Serving for the match, he had little difficulty and following a backhand slice error by the Russian, the Hungarian moved on after three hours, 17 minutes of play.