French Open: Iga Swiatek dominates Eugenie Bouchard

Iga Swiatek made light work of Eugenie Bouchard in their third round match at the French Open with the Polish teenager posting a 6-3, 6-2 victory in just 75 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Imposing her game from the start, Swiatek blasted 30 winners past the former Roland Garros semifinalist to reach the Round of 16 in Paris for the second consecutive year.

Swiatek shows off complete arsenal in commanding victory

Swiatek rallied from 40-15 down in the opening game of the match and she struck a backhand winner to break Bouchard and take the early lead. The Canadian was in danger of going down a double break, but fought off a pair of break points to hold.

Swiatek is into the fourth round in Paris for the second straight year/Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Breaks were exchanged with the Pole coming out on top after a crushing backhand crosscourt winner to go in front 3-2. Holds were hard to come by, but Swiatek posted one after Bouchard misfired off the ground to go ahead 5-3.

Serving to stay in the set, the former Roland Garros semifinalist fell behind 0-40 after a sublime volley by Swiatek. Fighting off the first two, Bouchard's forehand hit the top of the net and the 19-year old had taken a one-set lead.

Bouchard was no match for her 19-year old opponent today/Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

After an easy hold to open the second set, Swiatek rifled consecutive winners to break and go in front 2-0. Bouchard hit back to win consecutive games, but a forehand over the baseline soon after gave the Pole a 4-2 advantage. A quick hold, finished off by a delicate drop shot, made it 5-2.

Serving to stay in the match, Bouchard faced 15-40 and although she saved the first chance, she missed with a backhand on the, sending the teenager through to the second week.