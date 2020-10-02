Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal dominates Stefano Travaglia 

Rafael Nadal stepped onto Philippe Chatrier to face off against his Italian opponent and took him out quite convincingly in front of friends and family in his box. Travaglia had gotten to this position by upsetting Kei Nishikori in the second round.

A quick opening :

Nadal got off to the best possible start with a love service game to open the match. He then went to work on the 74th ranked service game and had three breakpoints right away. Nadal would end up breaking Travaglia at love and take an early 2-0 lead. He would hold serve once more and you could tell the Italian was no match for the king of clay.

At 4-1, Nadal continued his dominance breaking the 28-year-old to take an even bigger lead and would serve out the first set to take it 6-1 in 23 minutes.

A tighter second set :

The second set was probably the best set Travaglia played in today's match. The apparent nerves from Set 1 seemed to have subsided.

Both players held their serve until 3-3 when the Spaniard would finally have a chance to break earning two break points with a ferocious forehand down the line. He would break the Italian serve with a great return to take a 4-3 lead.

Nadal would hold serve winning game point with a big ace to be one game away from a two-sets-to-none lead. He would serve out the set to take it 6-4 and was once again one set away from the third round.

Nadal's serve could not be contained by his rival

(Photo: AP).

The Finish :

Once again in the third set, the Mallorca native had chances to break in the very first game and like the first. He did to once again take an early 1-0 lead. After holding serve he would earn another breakpoint playing his aggressive style of play and managed to take a 3-0 lead.

The domination continued and no matter what the Italian did to try and get back into the match, Nadal was there with an answer to it. After another love service game, he would break again and serve out the match to finish the third and final set 6-0.

He will now focus his attention on his fourth-round opponent Sebastian Korda who beat Pedro Martinez to book his spot in his first-ever fourth round at Roland Garros.